Sens. Clarkson and McCormack: I have read over the S.5 bill, and to say I understand all of it is an understatement. You did not put examples in for low-, medium- and high-income people and how it affects them is misleading the public on this bill. It appears this is another take-from-Peter to pay-Paul bill. Like most of bills past, we keep language in the bills to keep our attorneys employed.

There should be a breakdown on cost to implement this Affordable Heat Act. You put a total of $1,725,000 for a budget for six new positions, two attorneys and four analysts. What is the cost for each position and the breakdown on cost for the office? What is the breakdown on energy credits for heat pumps, wood heating, etc.?

