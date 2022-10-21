The Bennington Garden Club recently hosted a presentation at Bennington College focusing on this essential question. The answer? Virtually every Vermonter’s solid waste ends up at our state’s only operating landfill, NEWSVT in Coventry, uphill and a quick trickle away from Lake Memphremagog.

Beautiful Lake Memphremagog, the second-largest waterbody in Vermont whose international waters flow north, is the drinking water reservoir for 175,000 people in neighboring Quebec. The lake also charges surrounding wells in both countries as water runs laterally through glacial sand.

