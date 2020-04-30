The Rutland region has so much to offer us, but in reading the Rutland Herald on April 23, I can’t help but think the biggest challenge holding us back continues to be outdated thinking, frozen in the past and not seeing the opportunities within our reach that can lead us to a more vibrant and sustainable future.
Rutland City remains the center of our region’s economy and our region’s quality of life is enhanced by our many smaller villages and towns and the natural beauty and recreational affluence offered by the Green Mountains, Taconics and the Lakes Region. As a result, it is disappointing to see current aldermen and city officials still grasping for outdated modes, such as highway bypasses and gas pipelines, in the so-called “master plan.” Even if these were once good ideas, which history and current trends have proven that they are not, there is no reasonable hope for their public or private funding and for a multitude of reasons, that is not a regrettable outcome for our economy.
Our region’s past and current challenges highlight some forces that can work for us. First, former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras, while perhaps a step ahead of public opinion, was right in embracing diversity and welcoming refugees looking to resettle in our community (and, by the way, history will treat Louras kindly, as one of Rutland’s more enlightened municipal leaders). Our history, such as with the development of the marble and slate industries, demonstrates that welcoming immigrants who seek our region’s benefits, offers economic growth and cultural vitality for our region. While perhaps we hope current events will entice urban migration to Vermont, our future hope for growth substantially relies on welcoming those seeking relief from economic, political and climate instability. Rutland will immensely benefit by being a beacon of hope for those who seek what our region generously has to offer.
Additionally, current events highlight the importance of supporting our local businesses and services. From Tropical Storm Irene to the current crisis of COVID-19, it could not be clearer that we must support and invest in our local farmers, locally owned restaurants and food industry, service delivery workers, hospitals and health care workers, public schools and universities, electric resilience and solar installers, recreational industry, municipal water and wastewater services, local brewers (of such necessities as Rutland Red) and, of course, our local internet access and community newspaper.
If we provide an open and welcoming environment for those seeking a better place to call their home and embrace and strengthen the local businesses and services that both employ and help sustain us, we will not only weather the current storm, but we will undeniably strengthen our region’s future.
Kevin Jones lives in Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.