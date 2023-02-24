I am truly sorry that I’m going to attempt to jolt you out of your complacency, but folks, we really do only have seven years to mitigate greenhouse gasses, and I keep feeling like I am a lone voice calling out from the (vanishing) wilderness.
The 2022 Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change report states global temperature cannot rise above 2.7° above pre-industrial temperatures without dire consequences for all life on Earth. Right now we are at 2° above pre-industrial temperatures, and we are consistently experiencing the catastrophic weather events that have become the new norm.
According to Reuters in December 2022, species are vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years, with about 150 species disappearing every day, 137 of those due to deforestation. The U.N. Convention of Biodiversity proposes putting 30% of land and water on Earth under protection by 2030.
Yes, humans are amazing for our ability to adapt, solve problems and manipulate environments to suit our greed or comfort. But without connection or concern for the natural Earth systems we are all a part of, all of our industriousness comes to naught, as we are destroying the basic biological systems that sustain us.
What are the primary sources of our own demise?
— Overpopulation and unequal distribution of resources. At 9 billion humans, we are simply out-demanding the Earth’s capacity to provide, and many of us are taking more than our share.
— Burning things. CO2 levels stayed around 280 parts per million for 6,000 years of civilization prior to the industrial revolution. Now, our CO2 levels are 420 ppm, the highest level since the Pliocene Period (4 million years ago).
— Deforestation. In the last century, we have lost one-third of our global forests because of our demand for agriculture land, fragmentation, and products.
With one-third less forests to capture and store CO2, it is of primary importance we conserve what we have left. Preserving our existing mature and old forests now will buy us a little time to continue to pivot toward renewable energy, healthy equity-based solutions, lives that ask for less, and give back according to ability. The largest forest carbon sinks (storage) in the U.S. are in the Pacific Northwest, and the Northeastern states.
The U.S. Forest Service, under the umbrella of the Department of Agriculture, has a product-driven philosophy that prioritizes active management and profits. In our own backyard of central Vermont, in the Telephone Gap area of the Green Mountain National Forest, and that stretches from Blue Ridge Mountain in Mendon north through Chittenden, Pittsfield, Goshen and Brandon, the Forest Service is proposing logging 11,900 acres, 900 of which are slated to be actively burned. This is our National Forest. The Telephone Gap area is full of mature trees, 80-150 years old, and the value in carbon sequestration is vital. The outdated 2006 Forest Service plan that is the model for this proposed active management has no scientific initiatives for carbon sequestration.
As we experience lighter winters, less frozen ground and more microburst rainstorms, the reality of community flooding has already become painfully apparent to us in recent years. Why would deforestation in high-mountain watersheds even be considered at this stage of climate change?
Hey, folks, this is where you come in. You can be proactive in the face of such folly as the Telephone Gap proposal. The Forest Service is taking comments through March 13 at bit.ly/usfs0224 or go to www.SavePublicForests.org for a link to the comment page.
You do not have to be a Vermonter to comment; remember, this is National Forest. You can comment as much as you wish. Please join me in sending a cascade of voices to the Forest Service to Save Telephone Gap.
Candy Jones lives in Rutland.
