I am truly sorry that I’m going to attempt to jolt you out of your complacency, but folks, we really do only have seven years to mitigate greenhouse gasses, and I keep feeling like I am a lone voice calling out from the (vanishing) wilderness.

The 2022 Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change report states global temperature cannot rise above 2.7° above pre-industrial temperatures without dire consequences for all life on Earth. Right now we are at 2° above pre-industrial temperatures, and we are consistently experiencing the catastrophic weather events that have become the new norm.

