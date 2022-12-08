Just four years ago, a big vision took shape for Scott Corbett, the newly hired principal of Rutland City’s Success School on Allen Street. He imagined creating a comprehensive classroom and experiential learning program to address the academic, social, physical and emotional needs of Rutland City students who were not thriving in a traditional classroom environment. His vision included extensive community collaboration and a team-based teaching and support staff with a program focused on environmental stewardship and sustainable agriculture.
During the course of four years, the “Edible Landscape” concept has evolved to include year-round composting of all food waste, perennial gardens to sustain a future pollinator colony, and building a high tunnel greenhouse to supply healthy food to students, their families and eventually, the community at large.
The “Edible Landscape” goals were furthered last week as students, staff and volunteers from 350 Rutland County planted 24 fruit trees, bringing the orchard total to 45 trees. These trees were a donation from 350 Rutland County, made possible by private contributions plus a Hills and Hollows grant from the Vermont Community Foundation. The grant guidelines specifically included educational opportunities, supporting children and families, and fostering future sustainability: criteria that were tailor-made for the Success School project.
Principal Corbett relies on these kinds of collaborations to continue his mission of bringing a wide range of learning experiences to the students. The students were simultaneously completing classroom research regarding maintenance of fruit orchards. The following day, they installed deer-proof fencing to protect the new trees.
All of the experiential learning at Success School is backed up by classroom curriculum that reflects nine essential skill categories, such as healthy eating or financial literacy, skills that all young adults should acquire. Along the way, students are gaining confidence, communication skills, team building skills, a work ethic, and an understanding of natural systems.
The values this generation is going to need to bring our human activities into harmony with the planet are being demonstrated at every level at Success School, while students are supported in additional developmental areas. Corbett has noted that graduation rates are higher, and absenteeism is lower.
Returning students to a traditional classroom is an additional expectation of this program. If and when ready, a Success student returns, bringing with them a wealth of experiential learning and enough real-life skills to acclimate to the challenges.
Traditional schools might do well to sit up and take notice.
Candy Jones is a volunteer with 350 Rutland County and lives in Rutland.
