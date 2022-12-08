Just four years ago, a big vision took shape for Scott Corbett, the newly hired principal of Rutland City’s Success School on Allen Street. He imagined creating a comprehensive classroom and experiential learning program to address the academic, social, physical and emotional needs of Rutland City students who were not thriving in a traditional classroom environment. His vision included extensive community collaboration and a team-based teaching and support staff with a program focused on environmental stewardship and sustainable agriculture.

During the course of four years, the “Edible Landscape” concept has evolved to include year-round composting of all food waste, perennial gardens to sustain a future pollinator colony, and building a high tunnel greenhouse to supply healthy food to students, their families and eventually, the community at large.

