The U.S. Forest Service plans to clear-cut 11,000 acres of Green Mountain National Forest known as Telephone Gap. The area includes roadless, backcountry, mountainous terrain in the towns of Chittenden, Mendon, Pittsfield, Stockbridge and Goshen. The Long Trail bisects the Telephone Gap area from Mendon to Brandon. Anyone who has hiked Section 6 of the LT can attest to the steep, rugged beauty of this landscape. Much of these forests are old growth, 80 to 150 years old.
The USFS is under the direction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with a product-focused active management agenda. The Telephone Gap logging proposal was developed back in 2006, and is not in step with current science that supports saving old-growth forests as an important component in sequestering carbon dioxide. We have only six to seven years left to cut our CO2 emissions by half. President Biden’s Executive Order to inventory and leave intact all old-growth forests must be adhered to.
