Every day, as I read the news on the growing crises in our climate and our economy, I find myself plagued by questions. I am increasingly dubious as to the solutions being marketed for solving these big challenges.
We see solutions such as Vermont prioritizing the purchase of electric vehicles to supposedly provide a dramatic climate impact. As our middle-class fortunes diminish, national economists believe creating more debt will actually promote growth and lower our crippling inflation.
Daily, my inbox is flooded with promises to reform our democratic failures, simply by signing a petition, which will force our paralyzed government to act. By believing in these superficially appealing answers, I fear we are really sinking into a system of unsubstantiated faith. That faith is in the petroleum-fed industrial magic, which has powered America’s managerial and technological prowess, but is now starting to fail.
Perhaps, as a society, we should heed the warning of those financial service ads, in which they admit, “past history is no predictor of future success.” I fear we are about to find many of the promised fixes to our mounting dilemmas will, upon deeper investigation, prove to be implausible, if not destructive. Yet, we cling to our beliefs things will work out as promised because, to keep our current lifestyles, we have no choice. In desperation, we seem to have accepted the power of magical thinking.
When mentioning magical thinking, I do not mean the religious delusions of those who believe an embrace of fundamentalist superstitions will turn back the clock and Make America Great Again. Rather, my focus is on the beliefs of other folks like me, middle-class liberals who genuinely want to do the right thing. We are now the true believers in magic.
We have faith that we can have it all. Through the magic of renewable energy, we can continue powering our future industrial economy. It is hard for us to even imagine a future without this consumer system, which now makes our lives so convenient. The core belief of our current magical thinking is that renewable energy will provide an acceptable, long-term, solution to the climate crisis.
While a renewably powered economy would be nice, credible analysis says, using renewably generated electricity alone, we can power maybe about 30% of our current economy’s energy demands. That system will only be possible if we then commit massive resources and landscape to wind, hydro and solar generation. Oh, and that narrative usually fails to mention such renewable technologies have a shelf life. They must be rebuilt every 25 years, meaning there will be a substantial carbon cost in each rebuild.
Now, if we can only get 30% of our energy needs renewably, while needing to be committed to a no-carbon future, then our narrative of our future economy and lifestyle must change. It is time to begin honestly looking at what we are promised versus the reality we must actually adapt to.
To provide a concrete example of our collective magical thinking, let’s take Vermont’s promise of an electric car in every driveway. EVs, we are told, must be the answer to all our continuing needs for transportation. This message is rooted in generations of social conditioning and advertising convincing us that our individual freedom is provided through the ownership of a personal car. That manufactured emotional dependency allows marketers to then weave a spell over us, which promises how EVs will allow us to continue that dream. By ending the billions of barrels of oil, now burned for transportation, these cars will magically free us from the guilt and cost of our gas guzzlers.
What’s not to like? Well, let’s start with the massive carbon costs connected with producing and powering these promised machines. Growing resource limitations, along with the actual carbon costs of EV production, makes promised future production impossible to achieve. Coupled with the rapidly disappearing purchasing power in our inflation-stressed personal economies, the EV dream recedes.
On top of that, even with supposed government subsidies, and generous financing, there is a hefty deposit required just to get on an EV waiting list. Then you have a very long waiting period to even hope to perhaps get one of those cars. Hard for those of us without a lot of ready cash. Such combined realities means the promise of the EV in every driveway will only be possible through magic.
A recent UN report on the climate emergency, makes it even clearer there cannot be a happy motoring future in a world that takes that challenge seriously. A low-carbon future will require more shared and inconvenient ways of getting around. By extension, rationally facing many of our other challenges will require further reductions to all our expectations. Yet, every fiber in our country’s emotional makeup rebels at the thought of such limitations. Even our climate advocates believe they must sell an optimistic consumer narrative. While they know deep changes are needed, they also know Americans will not accept personal sacrifice no matter how necessary. It is agreed that people simply “tune out” those realists talking about the demands of super-hard problems.
Magical thinking ignores hard problems. Our media machine helps by constantly reinforcing a national faith that our technological industrial system, which has solved so many previous challenges, will surely rise to this challenge as well. We devotedly believe technological magic will always be there — because, “by golly, that is what the USA does best.”
Other systemic challenges are ignored as well. If we are not to lose all hope, what choice do we have other than continuing such magical thinking? Most of us just can’t see any other way of responding other than believing in the magic of “green” consumer choices. It’s not like our leaders and media sources are offering us any other plausible direction, other than keep on doing what we have been doing.
It is time for a reformation. To meet the ever-growing list of deep challenges, we must stop pretending that what has worked before will work in the future. We need a serious debate, at our state and local levels, as to what we must do to adapt to the new realities of a post-oil, climate-changed future, without making things worse. We have reached the time we must give up our magical thinking and start dealing with the world as it is.
Dan Jones lives in Montpelier.
