To the Vermont DEC regarding proposed rules for wake boats:

I am a kayaker and swimmer in central Vermont. I do not support the proposed rule as it stands for Vermont lakes. The proposed rule of a 500-foot distance from shoreline and in bodies of water in which 50 of its acres are eligible for wake boats does not do enough to protect Vermont’s lakes.

