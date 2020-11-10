Rutland Alderman DePoy should apologize for making a veiled threat toward another alderman. At the Nov. 5 General Committee meeting, DePoy said he took offense at Alderman Talbott’s statement about the school mascot making Rutland look racist. Then DePoy said this was why he would like to hold these meetings in person, so people couldn’t hide behind their computer screens.
During a pandemic, an elected official said saving a racist mascot was more important than saving people’s lives through virtual meetings. He accused an opponent of hiding from him. But why would a person have to hide from an elected official? What would DePoy have done to Talbott if that meeting had been held in person? It sounds like DePoy thinks he can intimidate Talbott into holding his tongue whenever they’re meeting in person.
Should elected officials be intimidating each other into silence? Doesn’t DePoy think aldermen should be empowered to speak freely when representing their constituents?
For the record, the fact that a General Committee meeting was compelled on this topic but not implicit bias training, is textbook structural and institutional racism. The School Board meetings on the mascot provided far more time for public input on the mascot than the aldermen meetings, which have served only to subvert the power of a duly elected separate government board. And veiled threats are the last recourse of cowards and tyrants.
How are we supposed to boost the economy by attracting newcomers when our elected officials are making veiled threats for the sake of racist mascots? This racism is why Vermont was made the butt of a skit on Saturday Night Live.
Alderman DePoy should apologize. And if he really cares about civil democracy and free speech, he’ll also step down.
Charles Juliussen-Stevenson lives in Rutland.
