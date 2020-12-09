It’s a tough time to be an LGBTQ+ youth in Rutland County.
In a pandemic that forces us all to live in isolation, this is no time to take away anyone’s safety net. This is why I was particularly disheartened to read in the recent article ‘Mill River officials: Survey mistakenly sent to students’ that school leaders have declared they will sever ties with Outright Vermont.
As already at-risk youth navigate unprecedented amounts of despair and disconnection, we must all dig deep to find compassionate ways to respond to challenging moments.
We don’t have to look any further than The Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) data to see just how badly youth in our communities are struggling, and specifically in Rutland County. We understand that identity-based hate towards LGBTQ+ and BIPOC youth is so rampant that some families are fleeing to find safety and feel welcome in other towns.
School leaders are using their procedural mistake as a reason to sever ties with Outright. This will only create further harm for youth, families and educators in desperate need of support and validation.
We must remember that the discomfort of a loud few should never give way to what’s right for the health and safety of those most in need. It’s on us to forge a better path forward together.
Now more than ever, may we be guided by our belief in a Vermont where all LGBTQ+ youth have hope, equity and power. Only together can we ensure all students have the support and validation needed to survive these dark days.
To the Mill River students and families struggling to feel supported, we see you and celebrate you just as you are. You are never alone. We remain here for you.
It’s a hard time to be at our best, which is why it’s much more important we commit to showing up together because anything shy of that is a scary thought.
Dana Kaplan is Outright Vermont executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.