Among several ludicrous assumptions behind the decision to digitize the libraries of Vermont State University and discard the books is the notion that a book consists solely of its textual content. Its “information,” as we like to say. Hence, there can be no harm in reducing an entire library to code and pixels. The books so rendered will provide the same information as they did between covers, so what’s the big deal?

This is the sensibility that looks at a rose and says its sole purpose is to decorate a funeral. And since plastic roses can be as colorful as real ones, let’s pave over the rose gardens and replace them with chemical plants. Or, skip the flowers altogether and set a couple of smartphones on the casket with bobble-headed emojis boo-hoo-hooing on their screens.

