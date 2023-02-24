Among several ludicrous assumptions behind the decision to digitize the libraries of Vermont State University and discard the books is the notion that a book consists solely of its textual content. Its “information,” as we like to say. Hence, there can be no harm in reducing an entire library to code and pixels. The books so rendered will provide the same information as they did between covers, so what’s the big deal?
This is the sensibility that looks at a rose and says its sole purpose is to decorate a funeral. And since plastic roses can be as colorful as real ones, let’s pave over the rose gardens and replace them with chemical plants. Or, skip the flowers altogether and set a couple of smartphones on the casket with bobble-headed emojis boo-hoo-hooing on their screens.
One blushes that it should be necessary to say this to people with advanced degrees, but books are not just repositories of information; they are artifacts made by human hands, meant to be held by human hands, apprehended by human senses, and appreciated by fully integrated human minds. They are experienced in the way that a work of art or any natural object can be experienced. They have a weight, a shape, a history and a smell. They can be loved.
Of course, people can also love their Kindles, and a well-designed website can be a work of art. But were you to learn that all the trees behind your house and all the furniture inside your house would be replaced by paintings of trees and furniture, even paintings done by Vincent Van Gogh, wouldn’t you be appalled?
Even as “sources of information,” the physicality of books provides an accessibility that digital devices at their best can only imitate. A book’s pages can be manipulated in ways that no digital pagination system can match. See for yourself. Read a book for an hour and then go back to find the passage that made the deepest impression on you. Then try the same thing with a book on a screen. The page in front of you is the only thing you’re able to see at any one time. It blurs as you “turn” it. There’s no way to measure the pages you’ve read between your fingers, no way to get at the real thing. Instead of being in the material world, you’re trapped in the phantom maze of a video game.
That administrators and trustees who’ve had all the advantages of physical libraries — and you can bet your last dollar will send their own children to institutions of higher learning filled with books — that such people are incapable of understanding what they intend to destroy is beyond depressing. It shakes one’s faith in the value of education itself. Never mind closing the libraries. If this kind of two-dimensional mentality is what comes of higher education, we might as well shutter the universities and wait for the QAnon Shaman to take us home.
But I have spent too much time in libraries and read too much history to succumb to cheap despair. As the outraged students and professors on our state campuses are reminding us even now, the only reason we have books in our hands is because people have been willing to fight for them. We can congratulate ourselves on the progress we’ve made from fanatics burning down libraries to digital fundamentalists who would merely dematerialize them, but the animus of blind zealotry and the disdain for humanistic culture remain. Our libraries stand as palpable proof that the forces bent on their destruction can be resisted. And resist we must.
Garret Keizer lives in Sutton.
