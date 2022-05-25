I have served my entire career working with children. These children I served were as diverse as America itself. I served as a school counselor, teacher, assistant principal, high school principal and youth division aide IV in New York State Division for Youth. As an administrator, I served in metropolitan Philadelphia, Jersey City and in several rural communities.
If children get the support they need from family and the educators who serve them, they can achieve their academic goals they have set. It is my fear that, in the name of "equity," we will deprive an untold number of children across America from achieving what could've been their potential. I believe this to be a very grave error even though it may be done in a spirit of compassion.
Education systems have seemingly shifted from a focus on challenging academic courses. Our education system has educated all children unlike many education systems in the world. In my opinion, this shift will not achieve the goal of providing a world-class academic experience in our public schools. This is what I see we are doing by introducing "programs" that portend to increase academic success.
In the past 70 years, presidential administrations have introduced their policies to improve and advance quality education in America. We first see this in Sputnik (1958). The Cold War strongly influenced public education by increasing funding for American Science and STEM education. In 1983, the Nation at Risk had a sweeping impact on education. In 1989, America 2000; in 1994, Goals 2000; in 2002, No Child Left Behind; in 2009, Race to the Top; and then Common Core was introduced along new assessments, SBAC and PARC.
In 2022, we see California schools reducing the numbers of honors and advanced placement classes. Why? Educators, and not politicians, are the ones to encourage all students to challenge themselves to grasp for these classes. Granted, there are those individuals who lack the ability to encourage based on their biases. This is as in any arena, especially politics.
I have been part of local schools that challenged students to take courses they think they will fail and see them succeed. Vermont should not follow California in stepping backwards. I learned long ago as a young high school counselor in the Rochester City School District, "all students will take the NYS Regents." The high school principal believed in her teachers and students. The bar was set, the teachers challenged, and the school counselors were ready and equipped to support "all" students to take the Regents. We must challenge and support all students to achieve at a high level.
Mike Kell lives in Cavendish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.