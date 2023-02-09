In response to Bruce Baroffio’s commentary in the Jan. 31 issue of the Caledonian Record, your readers should know that each year, steel-jaw leghold and body-gripping “quick kill” traps all injure, maim and kill thousands of fur-bearing animals, not to mention the owls, eagles, dogs and cats that are “collateral” damage.

A large majority of Vermonters want that to change. According to a 2017 survey conducted by the University of Vermont’s Center for Rural Studies, the majority of Vermonters (75.4%) would like to see leghold, body-gripping and drowning traps banned. According to a 2022 survey done by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, 68% of Vermonters would like to see recreational trapping banned. VTF&W continues to vigorously support recreational trapping despite the fact that the vast majority of taxpayers who pay into their $26 million budget, are opposed to it.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.