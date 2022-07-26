As health care and other living costs spiral ever further out of people’s reach, our legislators and the state’s Green Mountain Care Board have a unique opportunity to protect Vermont residents from rising health care prices once and for all.

Act 48, passed in 2011, makes Vermont the only state in the country with a law codifying the human right to health care and charging the Green Mountain Care Board with implementing a publicly financed, universal, health care system. But since then, we have seen few legislators uphold our government’s moral responsibility to protect our health care rights by being willing to take on the moneyed interests who have fought against implementation of such a plan.

