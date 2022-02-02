We had a big bonfire the other night and each of the towns in the area showed up as their own person:
East Montpelier came by cross-country skis. Even though it’s the end of May, they wanted to get in a couple of more runs before the Fourth of July.
Worcester hosted the party and provided free chili dogs and cider for a dollar apiece. Then threw a Roman candle into the fire which almost took out the eye of Maple Corner.
East Calais was on a Zen meditation retreat and joined virtually.
Barre City brought seven loads of pallets which made up most of the fire, but then had to leave early for Treatment Court. They came back the next morning and cleaned everything up.
Middlesex arrived in an Infiniti SUV, with six Orbea Orca Road Bikes on the back. Out from the car piled not a bunch of kids but retirees from the Agency of Natural Resources on a cross-country bike trip.
Adamant never showed because there’s no way to get to it from there.
Plainfield hitchhiked over and handed out CBD to everyone for achy joints. At least, we think it was CBD.
Berlin tried some and started looking a little woozy. Luckily, they were a dyslexic substance abuse counselor so they turned it into CBT.
Calais thought it was a potluck and brought a broccoli-kale-tempeh-vegan-gluten-free stir-fry dish which nobody ate except East Calais.
Putnamville was there but no one could find them.
Williamstown almost didn’t make it because they had to fix the brakes on their truck, then got held up at a Select Board meeting where they got into a fistfight about snowmobile trails. But once they got there, they stayed 'til the end — must have been past 3 a.m. They put the thing out with their firehose.
Marshfield didn’t show up. No internet.
Montpelier boycotted the fire on account of it contributing to global warming and held a live reading of Jack London’s “To Build a Fire” instead.
Woodbury showed up through the woods on a turkey shoot.
Orange — see Woodbury.
Stowe couldn’t make it; away for the month.
Waterbury sent out all the invitations but then couldn't attend on account of having to chair a planning meeting for next year’s bonfire, at a newly opened brew pub.
Northfield won the award for best dressed: ripped blue jeans, '50s-style black army boots, and a rainbow hoodie with a tie-dye American flag on the front, and on the back, the words, “Earth First — We’ll Log the Other Planets Later.”
Barre Town — Nope.
Cabot showed up in a '70s-era Toyota Corolla with a rebuilt slant-6 engine and 17 kids in the back. All of whom went home in other people’s cars to sleep at a different friend’s house without calling their parents and somebody’s in a lot of trouble and it’s not us because we didn’t even know about it 'til we got a call at 5:37 a.m. the next morning.
Syracuse came from out-of-town, visiting an old college roommate; thinking of moving here and starting over.
Martin Kemple lives in Worcester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.