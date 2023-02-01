A wise woman recently told me a story that’s worth sharing:

Back in ancient times, a Japanese emperor received lavish gifts of exquisite Chinese pottery, among the finest in the world. Somehow, however, many of the dishes became broken. Hearing of this, skilled artisans from throughout the land gathered the broken plates and bowls and began repairing them piece by piece, using specially made lacquers of gold and silver to bind the shards together. To the people’s astonishment, these newly restored dishes were more beautiful than the originals! Inspired, the artisans and their apprentices developed this craft to create what is considered among the most precious pottery ever made. Thus was born the Japanese art of kintsugi.

