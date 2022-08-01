South West Creek Road is the only dirt road left in Pittsford. It has been ripped up for two years subjecting the nine families who live here to many bone-jarring rides on a daily basis. not to mention an inordinate amount of car repairs for mufflers, shocks, etc.

We had all been patient until a culvert replacement closing the road from July 25 to Aug. 1 was suddenly, and with no warning, changed to the road being closed until Sept. 1. This means we no longer have access to the Pittsford Fire Department or emergency services. It also means the farmers on West Creek Road are facing huge financial losses in an attempt to get their crops in due to an extra 8-mile drive each way to get to Route 7, not to mention increased cost of milk pickup and loss of vegetable sales due to no traffic from road closure.

