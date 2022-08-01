South West Creek Road is the only dirt road left in Pittsford. It has been ripped up for two years subjecting the nine families who live here to many bone-jarring rides on a daily basis. not to mention an inordinate amount of car repairs for mufflers, shocks, etc.
We had all been patient until a culvert replacement closing the road from July 25 to Aug. 1 was suddenly, and with no warning, changed to the road being closed until Sept. 1. This means we no longer have access to the Pittsford Fire Department or emergency services. It also means the farmers on West Creek Road are facing huge financial losses in an attempt to get their crops in due to an extra 8-mile drive each way to get to Route 7, not to mention increased cost of milk pickup and loss of vegetable sales due to no traffic from road closure.
Last week, it cost me an extra $100 for fuel to go through Proctor then north to Route 7 to get to work in Middlebury, not to mention an extra hour a day drive time. This is going to really hurt our neighbor farmers and will have a similar monetary impact on the other eight families on West Creek Road, all of whom have jobs they go to every day. Where's the reimbursement for this?
This closure also takes away our personal choices of where to shop or buy gas as it's easier to go into Rutland at this point than to get to Kamuda's or Keith's markets.
I intend to address these issues on Aug. 3 at the Select Board meeting and am writing first in support of the nine West Creek Road families who pay their taxes like everyone else, in spite of being discriminated against, and secondly to make the rest of Pittsford aware of the shenanigans happening with no notice to the townfolks.
If this alleged well thought-out project took such a turn for the worse to the degree it now needs an extra four weeks to complete, what is the undiscussed cost of four more weeks of unplanned construction? Maybe the culvert should be filled back in until this is resolved and lessen the financial hurt to one of the last working dairy farmers in Rutland County and not overly burden the nine taxpayers who should not be penalized for whatever mistake was made that has brought this unexplained event about.
