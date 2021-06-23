Dear Jennie,
You have made a difference in my child’s life and therefore, in my life, and I want to thank you for being one of his favorite and best teachers.
I was sad to hear you are leaving Rutland High School; honestly, meeting you and another teacher freshman year convinced my husband and I that we made the right choice of schools for our child.
You assured us, through your words and actions, you were dedicated to knowing and understanding our child and you accepted your role in challenging him to become the man he would become. You appreciated that his 13-year-old self had not yet found his voice or understood its value and you were determined to expend the energy necessary for him to not only realize his worth, but to see how he might be able to help others less fortunate. You did this, while simultaneously giving him the space to be quiet and introverted and to grow in his own way.
With your guidance, I saw my child gain an awareness of social issues and challenges that had not impacted him directly. I saw him question the status quo and learn to find accurate information rather than taking someone’s word for truth — not even yours or mine. In short, you helped him become a critical thinker and frankly, that is all I wanted out of his high school experience.
I am sorry you have been attacked for being a good teacher. I do not think you have brainwashed my child. Rather, I think you have given him the tools to think for himself and to try to appreciate others’ point of view. I do not know what comes next for you, but I assume you will continue to make “good trouble,” and I wish you well.
Rose Kennedy lives in Rutland.
