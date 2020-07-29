To Arthur Peterson: I haven’t slept well since July 22, the day an article appeared in the Herald detailing your thoughts on the raising of the BLM and Pride flags at MRU.
It’s the same sort of restlessness I felt after George Floyd’s murder. When Mr. Floyd called out for his mother in his dying moments, he called all mothers. Being a mother, I heard that call in the deepest part of my soul, and I won’t be able to lay that down until my dying day.
When you called members of our community perverse, that same part of me was again agonized. My little boy’s very best friend is a member of a LGBTQ family. He’s bright, beautiful, curious, kind and I love him like he’s my own. Is he perverse? Is his loving family perverse simply because they don’t look like yours? How about the little girl in my son’s class he describes as the sweetest girl with the best smile? Her parents are LGBTQ. Is she perverse?
You might be thinking you would never call a child perverse, but that is exactly what you have done, the same as someone calling the relationship between your wife and yourself perverse would harm your children. You stated you were worried the flags would cause division in the community, but that is what you have done. That one word was like a rock thrown through a window.
You claim you want to be a leader, a representative of our community. If you truly came to that decision through a desire to serve, then I would ask of you one thing. Not an apology — we have had too much lip service in politics already. Find LGBTQ members of our community and ask them to tell you their story. Sit. Listen. Don’t say a word, and when they are done, thank them. Then do it again. I can think of a few families with far more grace than I who would be willing to speak to you.
A true leader does their best to understand and unite everyone in their community. So the question now is, what kind of leader are you?
Heather Kent lives in Clarendon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.