The Vermont Sierra Club supports the passage of S.5, the Affordable Heat Act. We appreciate the hard work of representatives and senators to move this important policy forward. We believe the governor must act now to send this proposal to the Public Utilities Commission and not delay any further in transitioning Vermonters away from dirty and expensive home heating fuels.

We believe regulating heating fuels, the second-largest source of carbon emissions, is a critical step forward in reducing carbon emissions and meeting Vermont’s climate goals. We support prioritizing heat pumps and weatherization, as well as changes to reduce or eliminate the use of bioenergy fuels. We applaud the equity mandates in the law and will continue to advocate for an equitable clean energy transition as the program is implemented.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.