Here in Vermont, we drive more miles and burn more gasoline and diesel than the average American. There aren’t a lot of great options for the commuters or contractors or small businesses among us to get ourselves out of cars or trucks and into more efficient modes of transportation like buses and trains, especially for those more than 70% of vehicle trips in rural areas.

While our ability to reduce miles driven is rather limited by our rural geography, for the sake of the climate, clean air and our personal pocketbooks, we have to find a way to replace our current gas- and diesel-guzzling fleets with cleaner, more affordable vehicles.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.