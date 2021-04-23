I am writing in response to Mr. Cavacas’ letter in Tuesday’s paper. I, too, am a member of the School Board, and I agree with Hurley that our declining population and the economic issues he cites should be of concern to all of us. I also believe we need to work together to address these issues.
It has been pointed out many times by state leaders, writers on this editorial page and others that in order for our state to survive economically, we need to have more people moving into our state and our communities to expand the tax base.
One of the positive aspects of our recent experience with COVID-19 is many people have realized they can do their jobs from remote locales and not just in the big cities where their companies’ headquarters are located. And, lucky for us, some of those people have realized Vermont might be a great place to live. We just need to make sure we have reliable high-speed internet service and our communities are welcoming.
Which is where the mascot issue comes up and where I disagree with Mr. Cavacas. The racist history of the Raider mascot is well-documented. Even Mr. Cavacas, who did not vote for the mascot change, has stated recently the Red Raiders name was “racist and discriminatory.” Unfortunately, that history doesn’t go away by simply dropping the word “Red” and getting rid of the arrowhead. The Raider name has been associated for 80-plus years with negative stereotypes of Native Americans. That history can’t be erased.
We voted to stop using the Raider name because it was seen as offensive and unwelcoming, and we wanted all our students to feel welcomed in our schools and our community. If we are to be seen as a welcoming community, the last thing we should be doing is returning to a mascot with a well-documented racist history. The attention that would bring would have an extremely negative impact on our efforts to present our community as a great place to live.
If we are to survive as a community, we need to work together. I understand many folks have an emotional attachment, but going back to the Raiders as a mascot would be extremely divisive and would portray our town as unwelcoming and uncaring. That would not be a good thing for any of us.
Kevin Kiefaber lives in Rutland.
