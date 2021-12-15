When I was a teenager in the early 1970s, my family moved from Minnesota to a rural community outside Philadelphia. At the time, and in that area, jokes based on stereotypes of ethnic groups were very popular, and being young and impressionable, I laughed at many of them and shared the ones I thought were especially funny.
One night at dinner, I shared one of the jokes that I thought was particularly witty with my family. It was based on the stereotyped assumption that Polish people were ignorant and stubborn, and that Italian people were stupid and unclean. I got a chuckle from my younger brothers and sister, but my parents’ response was a concerned exchange of eye contact between them, which I knew meant I was about to learn a “valuable lesson.”
My mother began by asking me if I had tried telling this joke to my friends, Art and Scott, which I hadn’t. She then pointed out that Art’s family was Italian and Scott’s was Polish, and asked me if I thought Art was unclean or stupid, or if Scott was stubborn and ignorant, which they clearly were not. She then pointed out the now obvious: These stereotypes were offensive, and the jokes that reinforced them were not very funny. She also suggested that by laughing at these jokes and passing them on, I was reinforcing the stereotypes that were obviously not true and which were offensive to my friends. So, naturally, I agreed to stop doing that.
As I mentioned, that was in the early ‘70s, nearly 50 years ago. I haven’t heard one of those jokes in a long time, so it appears I wasn’t the only one who learned that jokes based on ethnic stereotypes are offensive and not very funny. We have made considerable progress in 50 years.
Fast forward to more recent times and the community of Rutland. In the fall of 2020, a group that included current and former students, parents and community members (some of them of Native American heritage), made a presentation to the School Board. In this presentation, they described the history of the Raider mascot and the imagery and language that had been used through the years by students and sports writers. It was noted that this language and imagery was based on stereotypes of Native Americans, and it was offensive and unwelcoming to Native students in our schools. There were also several letters in the paper from students of Native American heritage who affirmed they found the mascot offensive and unwelcoming.
So, naturally, the majority of the board agreed to stop using a mascot that was based on a stereotype and was seen to be offensive and unwelcoming. We learned this lesson long ago.
Recently, there have been calls to return to that mascot. Some say that, if we remove the arrowhead and we remove the word “Red” from the “Red Raiders,” it isn’t offensive any more. Except that the history of the Raiders in Rutland has been based on those stereotypes for over 80 years. You can’t just cancel that history and assume the name is now welcoming.
No, we can’t cancel that history, even if we wanted to, but we can change the future.
In fact, we know that, in order for our community to survive economically, we need to attract more people to our area, especially younger people who can create businesses and jobs. To do that, we need to be a welcoming community, but more importantly, we need to be seen by people who might move here as a welcoming community.
If we were to change back to a mascot with a history of being based on offensive racist stereotypes, we won’t be seen as a welcoming community, in fact, quite the opposite. Most of the young folks who might consider moving here are aware of the need to abandon those stereotypes and be more welcoming and sensitive to the needs of all people. Younger people are, in general, more accepting, and that’s important to consider in this situation.
Yes, the Red Raiders were part of our history, but in order to have a brighter future, we need to adapt to changing times and abandon offensive stereotypes. It’s time to move on.
Kevin Kiefaber lives in Rutland City and is a member of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners.
