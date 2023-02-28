As many of my peers and colleagues have done already, I would like to voice my concerns and frustrations with the library changes proposed by the VSC and VSU leadership. My name is Joseph Kinney, I am a third-year student in the history program, as well as working towards a certification in archaeological methods.
As a student of history, I cannot stress enough how critically important access to a library is when working on any kind of research project or inquiry, whether it be digital or physical. Libraries are the repositories of human knowledge and understanding, the place where new ideas are born and shared, and the place where individuals congregate to learn more about the world in which they reside. Our library is no different.
The question over retaining our rich, physical collections or switching to an all-digital format should not even be a debate. The most important difference between online resources and the physical collections is the level of accessibility when finding previously unread material. To find books and other materials online, one needs to take the action of searching for that book exactly, by the way of using keyword and author searches. In a physical collection like the Calvin Coolidge Library, an individual can walk up and down the aisles to find a book of any genre desired without the need of tedious and painstaking browser searches. This can often lead one to find books they weren’t even searching for, and sometimes these impromptu discoveries can be invaluable resources to a project or research inquiry. World-renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson summarized this point well during an interview:
If you track what I buy at a store and then send me coupons based on what you think I’m going to buy next, based on what I’ve bought before, you have denied me the chance of stumbling upon something that I never thought of buying, and that takes away my freedoms, and I don’t want that.
Although in this case, Tyson is discussing online shopping recommendations, the point about the freedom of browsing still stands.
For instance, while conducting research for my history thesis about the 18th-century fortifications of Rutland County, I was searching the stacks for books about Vermont military history to add to my historiography. While browsing, I stumbled across the volumes of the Vermont State Papers: a multi-volume set of seemingly ordinary green hardcovers in the recently created Vermont shelving. After reading the first few pages of the books, I discovered these were actually primary source documents from the early 1770s through the mid 1800s of transcribed petitions, laws and other matters that concerned the Vermont General Assembly at the time. A series of petitions to the state by a Pittsford farmer over the lease and subsequent destruction of his land by the state during the Revolutionary War is immortalized in these books, the history of said farmer and his lease will form the cornerstone of one of the main arguments in my thesis. I searched for the books online, and while a couple of volumes are digitally available through archive.org, nowhere else did I have such ease of access as I did at the library holding the physical copies.
Let me repeat: Only a couple of volumes were available digitally, while the physical library provided the easiest form of access to these invaluable primary sources. Essentially, one must know a particular book exists in order to find it online, whereas one can curiously peruse the stacks and shelves in their respective sections to stumble across a book or material previously unknown to them.
I can recall many occasions when I was working with a group on a research project that we would have mountains of books on our table, closely examining each one to learn what secrets are hidden within the pages and how they can add to our research. Let me also note that, out of the all the books we examined for this project, only a few ended up being checked out, as one does not need to check out a book in order to read it. Even when not in direct use, the stacks and shelves serve to complete the type of atmosphere a library is meant to provide: one of concentrated study, learning and knowledge. The books housed within said library provide the necessary resource of diversified and accessible information to the people, as the same cannot be said for online formats of information sharing.
Furthermore, the recent comment made by President Grewal addressing the perceived need to cater to an incoming generation of students dubbed “digital natives” is misrepresentative of the current generation.
As someone who was born in the current millennium (2002), digital technology was present in my early education and especially my secondary education. By the time I entered high school in 2016, digital technology such as computers, online databases, touchscreen devices and Skype meetings, to name a few, were commonplace in the classroom, let alone in society. Where I was raised, my peers possessed an iPhone or otherwise smart device as early as the sixth grade and were at the very least familiar with the technology by then. To assert the generation of “digital natives” is not already here is simply incorrect and does not accurately characterize the current student body.
Moreover, even if the digital generation described by President Grewal has indeed not yet arrived, for the board to make such a sweeping decision that holds not only our library’s physical collections, but numerous librarians’ jobs and livelihoods in the balance, is blatantly irresponsible and reckless.
In short, the purpose of a library is to serve as the physical storehouse of human knowledge and understanding, a service the Calvin Coolidge Library provides to all who enter, whether Castleton student or Castleton resident. The library is where students, especially in the field of history and related fields that heavily involve historical research, are able to find sources for their work they previously might not have even known existed. Students and community members alike hold the library as a place of gathering for casual, formal and academic meetings, and the physical collections are an essential element to the usefulness and atmosphere of this meeting place.
Above all, I cannot underscore the importance of the library’s physical materials to the study of historical research and inquiry enough. It is impossible to accurately describe in words how much more exponentially difficult the research I’ve conducted during my time at Castleton so far would have been without the physical collections. This includes topics ranging from the research about the architecture of 18th-century, connected farms in New England with the Granger House Project last summer, to my most recent research about the aforementioned forts of Rutland County for my history thesis.
Such as a king is no king without subjects, Castleton University is no university without the physical collections of the Calvin Coolidge Library. Should the proposed changes to our library be approved and actions taken that result in the removal of our physical collections as they have been laid out, I solemnly promise you that, from the day I take my fateful walk across the stage to the rhythm of Pomp and Circumstance, to the day I reach the streets paved with gold, I will never recommend Vermont State University as an institution of higher education to any prospective student, rising freshman or any other individual who inquires about it to me, nor will I consider making any alumni donations to any institution or project connected to the Vermont State University.
I pray you heed the cries of your students, as an institution without support from the bottom up will eventually topple like a house of cards, taking everyone down along the way. I implore you to reconsider your recent decisions in regard to our library. Truthfully, if I were in the position of a rising freshman deciding whether to commit to Castleton or not, I would have little hesitation in deciding in the negative, instead opting for a school that can recognize the fundamental importance of a physical library as the cornerstone of an academic institution.
Joseph Kinney is president of Castleton University Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.