In his commentary “Boys, imitatio Christi and us,” John Nassivera laments “more and more of the West is no longer following the words and life of Christ” because it “wants to secularize itself and be done with any silly hocus pocus about Jesus Christ.” Mr. Nassivera may want to read the following online article — “Six Reasons Young Christians Leave Church” by the Barna Group, 2017. In brief, they are: (1) “Churches seem overprotective;” (2) “Teens’ and twenty-somethings’ experience of Christianity is shallow;” (3) “Churches come across as antagonistic to science;” (4) “Young Christians’ church experiences related to sexuality are often simplistic, judgmental;” (5) “They wrestle with the exclusive nature of Christianity;” and (6) “The church feels unfriendly to those who doubt.” One issue I have with Christians is they often rationalize whatever Jesus said or did. I am convinced that, in several ways, despite what Mr. Nassivera proclaims, Jesus is not the best role model for boys/men. The following passages from the New Testament have not been taken out of context. In Matthew 5:22, Jesus talked about a man being angry with his brother. At the end of the passage, Jesus said: “Whosoever shall say, You fool, shall be in danger of hell fire.” For me, that’s quite judgmentally harsh. Matthew 15:14 recounts Jesus saying: “He that curses father or mother, let him die the death.” That is quite stern and merciless. In Matthew 12:46-50, Jesus’ mother wanted to speak to him. He essentially ignored her and asked: “Who is my mother?” He immediately answered that question by declaring his disciples who “shall do the will of my Father … are his mother.” So much for honoring her.
Mark 11:15-17 describes Jesus as throwing people out from a temple as well as overturning tables and knocking over chairs of the moneylenders and animal-sellers there. He is quoted as saying: “My house shall be called by all nations the house of prayer, but you have made it a den of thieves.” His house? Those merchants were providing sacrificial animals and temple currency for believers who wanted to draw near to God. Many traveled long distances and would not have been able to bring sacrificial animals with them. Consequently, they had to purchase the animals when they got there. In order to pay for them and for the required temple tax, they needed to have their native money changed into temple currency. The merchants and moneychangers provided those services. There is no evidence indicated in that passage, other than Jesus saying so, that they were ripping people off.
In Matthew 21:18-21, Jesus said he was hungry and came upon a fig tree that contained no fruit. While it is possible a lack of rain prevented the tree from bearing fruit, it is more likely that the figs were not in season. I would have thought he would have understood both possibilities. Regardless, he said to the tree, “Let no fruit grow on you again.” “Immediately the tree withered away” because he willed it. Some claim this was one of Jesus’ many parables, but what could he have been possibly trying to convey? One time his disciples asked Jesus why he spoke in parables. He responded, as acknowledged in Matthew 13:11-13, by saying “it is given unto you (his disciples) to know the mysteries of the Kingdom of heaven, but to them (non-disciples) it is not given” because “seeing they see not; hearing they hear not, neither do they understand.” He believed his non-disciples, who were still his followers, would not be able to understand what he was trying to convey to them by his use of parables. Why wouldn’t he want everyone to fully comprehend what he was teaching? To me, he seems to be rather elitist and self-righteous.
Mr. Nassivera believes “the nuclear family (a mirror of the Holy Family, Mary, Joseph and Jesus) is … a wonderful family.” That is, families should “model themselves” after them. Patriarchal systems of Jews and Christians have existed for thousands of years. Perhaps, that is one of the major reasons, as suggested by Mr. Nassivera, boys have “innate drives to hunt and fight.” In general, women are much less violent, aggressive and warlike, more cooperative, more compassionate and nurturing than men. Their overall nature and their love of children are conducive to creating saner and better societies. I think it is time that male-dominated governments and religious institutions should become much more matriarchal.
Not all families have to be like the “Holy Family.” Many studies have concluded that homosexual couples can provide stable environments for their children, adopted or not. Examples are: “Meta-analytical comparisons of psychological adjustments in children of gay fathers and heterosexual parents” by Miller et al, 2017. The authors concluded: “Results from this meta-analytic study on the early research of gay parenting find that children of gay parents have better outcomes than do children of heterosexual parents which may have important implications for gay parents and their children, teachers, social workers, therapists, and the community.” In “Child Well-being in Same-Sex Parent Families: Review of Research Prepared by American Sociological Association Amicus Brief,” prepared by Manning et al, 2014, the authors confirmed “To date the consensus in the recent social science literature is clear: children living with two same-sex parents fare just as well as children residing with two different-sex parents.” According to a report that used 30 years of data and published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021, children raised by gay and lesbian parents showed resilience “with regard to social, psychological and sexual health despite economic and legal disparities and social stigma.” Mr. Nassivera, there are many wonderful families out there, both heterosexual and homosexual, including many secular ones.
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.
