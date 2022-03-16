My grandparents emigrated to the United States around 1912. My father’s parents were from Vilna, now Vilnius, Lithuania, and my mother’s parents were from Minsk, Belarus. They were all peasants who were decent, hard-working people wanting a better life for their future children. Based on what my parents told me about their parents, they would have been appalled by what Russia is doing in Ukraine today.
During the late 1930s, Great Britain Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain essentially appeased Adolf Hitler’s appetite for other countries. In 1938, Hitler claimed that ethnic Germans in Czechoslovakia were being persecuted. It wasn’t true, but it didn’t matter. “The leaders of Britain, France and Italy met with Hitler in Munich and agreed to give him the Sudetenland, which was a part of Czechoslovakia, in exchange for his assurances of peace.” The Czechs did not have any say in the matter. Then, in 1939, Hitler invaded Poland under the pretense that Poles “murdered concentration camp prisoners dressed in German and Polish uniforms.” Not true, but Hitler claimed he had “no other choice than to meet force with force.” (All quotes are from “Poor Elijah’s Almanac: Munich” by Peter Berger, dated Feb. 26.)
Fast forward to 2014 when the Russian army occupied Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and armed and supported ethnic Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Those separatists are still shelling Ukrainian territory today. Now, President Putin has stated that Ukrainians are Nazis who are murdering Russians in eastern Ukraine; more lies. Instead, it is Putin and his military machine that have murdered thousands of innocent, Ukrainian citizens, including many women and children, and have caused the destruction of apartment houses, homes, hospitals, churches and schools to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars. He has even had nuclear power plants attacked. There is even the possibility of his using chemical and biological weapons. Millions of people with very few possessions are being displaced to surrounding countries. Those staying have little food, shelter, medical access, heat or electricity.
Putin has become the next Hitler with his wanton disregard for human life. Putin has gone to war against a sovereign country and must be stopped now.
Let’s see if I have this right. Russia can cause atrocities by illegally and immorally attacking and invading a sovereign country, but if the U.S. and its western allies help this country to defend itself by direct intervention, that would be declaring war on Russia. Huh? Because all of that intervention would take place inside Ukraine, how can it be considered attacking Russia? Russian troops and military hardware shouldn’t even be in Ukraine. Why shouldn’t the U.S. and its allies assist Ukraine militarily? They did help Kuwait during the Gulf War in 1990-1991 when Iraq attacked Kuwait. The U.S. and the UN gave public justifications for their sending fighter jets, tanks and personnel into the conflict. The only difference now is Ukraine doesn’t have much oil while Kuwait does, and Iraq, compared to Russia, is a small country that was easily defeated.
Sanctions by the U.S. and other western countries are useful, but they obviously have not stopped Putin’s army and air force. Negotiations are meaningless because he is winning the war and couldn’t care less about Ukrainian citizens and infrastructure. We must get involved militarily against Russia before Ukraine is completely destroyed and dominated by Putin. It cannot survive another major assault.
President Biden had suggested that Poland send MiG-29s to Ukraine so that it could defend itself better, but NATO said “no.” It appears that Mr. Biden will not even consider attacking Russian positions and convoys containing tanks, artillery and soldiers with U.S. aircraft. The current 40-mile-long convoy near Kyiv could be destroyed fairly easily. Biden and his allies claim this would only exacerbate the situation. So what? Do it! Let Putin declare war on the U.S. and, hence, its allies. Then, they could respond by threatening Russia’s cities and oil and natural gas fields. I am convinced Putin would back down because he would not want to see the destruction of his own country if World War III were declared. That’s how we should deal with belligerent bullies.
This writer concludes that Biden and his allies are hollow hypocrites and a bunch of weak-minded wimps. I’m sure they will all enjoy nicely prepared meals before they go to sleep in their warm, comfortable beds tonight. I would love to confront Putin face-to-face so I could say the following to him: Tee schveenyah’ ee chord’ney chort! Roll the ‘r’s. Literal translation: You are a pig and a black devil! Putin would probably understand the significance of these insults.
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.
