In Thomas Prindiville’s letter titled “Laramie countered,” he wrote: “If religion is absurd, then belief in God must also be absurd.” I couldn’t agree more.

He mentioned “there are a number of proofs to show that God must exist.” I suspect he was referring to the five “proofs” or “Arguments” of the 13th-century Catholic monk, Thomas Aquinas. Mr. Prindiville referred to only one of the five — “Causality” or “First Cause Argument” — that says “nothing that exists has the power, in itself, to bring itself into existence.” He concluded “there must be an ‘uncaused cause,’” God, that did that. Actually, the First Cause Argument requires something must have created God and this “something” must have been created by some other being, ad infinitum. Why did Aquinas stop at God? Mr. Prindiville believes “this uncaused cause is one of the characteristics of God.” This is a very unpersuasive assumption.

