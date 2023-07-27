In Thomas Prindiville’s letter titled “Laramie countered,” he wrote: “If religion is absurd, then belief in God must also be absurd.” I couldn’t agree more.
He mentioned “there are a number of proofs to show that God must exist.” I suspect he was referring to the five “proofs” or “Arguments” of the 13th-century Catholic monk, Thomas Aquinas. Mr. Prindiville referred to only one of the five — “Causality” or “First Cause Argument” — that says “nothing that exists has the power, in itself, to bring itself into existence.” He concluded “there must be an ‘uncaused cause,’” God, that did that. Actually, the First Cause Argument requires something must have created God and this “something” must have been created by some other being, ad infinitum. Why did Aquinas stop at God? Mr. Prindiville believes “this uncaused cause is one of the characteristics of God.” This is a very unpersuasive assumption.
The other four “proofs” are the “Unmoved Mover Argument” where “something” must have started movement in the first place and that “something” was God; the “Contingency Argument” where there must have been a time when nothing existed and so it was God that brought the universe into existence; the “Degree Argument” where, because there is good and bad in the world, the maximum goodness cannot rest in us and, consequently, must be in God; and the “Teleological Argument” or “Final Cause Argument,” where living things appear to be designed and the designer is God. In past commentaries, I have presented numerous scientific facts and compelling theories to show how the universe and its various life forms could have originated without the necessity of a god. That information debunks the first, second, third and fifth arguments presented by Aquinas. Victor J. Stenger, who was professor emeritus of physics and astronomy at the University of Hawaii, wrote a book titled “God — The Failed Hypothesis.” His response to the Degree Argument (fourth argument) is: “If God exists, then the attributes of God are consistent with the existence of evil. The attributes of God are not consistent with the existence of evil. Therefore, God does not and cannot exist.”
I quote Dr. Stenger again: “Either God can create a stone that he cannot lift, or he cannot create a stone that he cannot lift. If God can create a stone that he cannot lift, then he is not omnipotent. If God cannot create a stone that he cannot lift, then he is not omnipotent. Therefore, God is not omnipotent.” Consider Judges 1:19: “The Lord was with the men of Judah. They took possession of the hill country, but they were unable to drive the people from the plains because they had chariots of iron.” (NIV) Religious apologists claim an omnipotent god would have the power to decide when and how and where for him to use that power. I reject that argument. It appears it’s OK for the Lord to allow many men of Judah to die because he wouldn’t help them in battle. I conclude he is either not a very supportive god of the people who worshiped him or he was not all-powerful.
Mr. Laramie asserted “religious people do not have the right to impose their beliefs (on him).” Mr. Prindiville’s response was: “Sorry, one of the features of a democracy is that the majority impose their beliefs of (sic) the minority.” While the majority do rule on certain matters based on our system of laws, the First Amendment to the Constitution does not allow that. It says any U.S. citizen can hold whatever religious beliefs she/he wants and can exercise those beliefs by attending religious services or by praying in public or private. It gives people the right to not believe in any religion. And, it prevents the government from creating a church, or endorsing any religion, or favoring one religion over another. When it comes to religion, the majority does not rule.
In another letter, Mr. Prindiville stated God kept the rain away in Montpelier the night before July 4, “provided a cool breeze … and even a rainbow before the sun set” in Montpelier. Meteorological scientists have access to a large amount of information, like weather maps and satellite photos, to help them forecast the weather. They had already predicted the rain on July 3 would probably end before the fireworks would begin. Rainbows form when sunlight refracts through water droplets far away from where the rainbow forms. What about all of those other towns and cities that were rained on? Does that mean God didn’t care about their needs? I have to wonder why God didn’t prevent the enormous amount of flooding in Vermont and other states, as well as the incredibly high temperatures in the West and the South that have killed people and ruined crops. The rain and oppressive heat continue. Does God enjoy watching the pain and misery he has failed to relieve, or he is not all-powerful, or does he not exist? If he does exist, doesn’t he have better things to do than to make sure the weather is good for fireworks?
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.