In his commentary “Victims of violence,” John Nassivera states “a few thousand years ago, the Semitic peoples of the Near East, especially the Canaanites, began to worship the Supreme God under the name of El (Yahweh). God the Father (the Creator God) of the Jews, Christians and Muslims is the same God.”

An article titled “Yahweh's Desert Origins” by Juan Manuel Tebes in the September/October 2022 issue of Biblical Archaeology Review is extremely informative and disputes some of the claims Nassivera makes. In 1 Kings 19:11, Yahweh is depicted as a warrior deity who approaches amid earthquakes and storms. The earliest evidence of the name Yahweh is inscribed on a column from the Egyptian Temple of Solel dated to 1390-53 BCE. The inscriptions refer to the “Ahasu land of Yahu (yhw)” or Yahweh.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.