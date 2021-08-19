At the rate Congress is spending, drunken sailors will be getting a good reputation. Last year, Congress passed a COVID relief bill to the tune of $1 trillion, or so. This year, there was a second bill that essentially doubled the dole. Now, we’re looking at an infrastructure bill in excess of another trillion, and there’s a “human infrastructure” bill for $3.5 trillion to provide universal pre-K education, free community college, paid family leave, child care subsidies, extended tax credits for taxpayers with children, and the list goes on.
Of course, an argument can be made for each and every one of these programs; for the most part, they have a lot of good in them — for somebody. And there are always politicians ready to say “the people” demand these things. Well, special interest lobbying groups maybe; but I haven’t heard “the people” demanding all these goodies.
The result of all this wild spending will inevitably be inflation. When you dump $4 trillion (give or take a trillion or two) into the economy simply by printing money, it’s bound to drive up prices throughout the economy.
A good example is those “stimulus payments” sent to virtually every taxpayer in the land, “whether you needed it or not.” Admittedly, I could have survived very nicely without Congress’ generosity. But did I return the money? Of course, not — I could be a skeptic, but I’m not stupid. But those funds put money in consumers’ pockets, making them willing to spend more. After all, it was free money, wasn’t it?
Another example is Congress’ improvident grant of $600 per week in unemployment benefits last year, in addition to whatever normal benefits are available through one’s own state unemployment system. (This has since be reduced to $300.) Of course, recipients of this largesse are going to consider whether it pays to go back to work or just to enjoy life while the government fills one’s bank account. The result is that service industries, such as restaurants, are having a difficult time finding workers. “We are hiring” signs appear everywhere, but there are few applicants. So, in order to entice workers to come back to work, employers are forced to pay more; what appeared to be an excessive $15 per hour minimum wage two years ago now appears to be what’s necessary in order to keep one’s business open. Naturally, the additional cost is not absorbed by the employer, but as always, is passed on to the consumer. That’s inflation. Expect more of it.
All that said, however, it still doesn’t deal with the fact our national debt has been increased by $4 trillion or so. Liberal economists have been telling us for years that we don’t ever have to pay off the national debt — all we have to do is pay the interest on it! But what happens, may I ask, when the interest becomes such a large portion of the budget that it eats up taxpayer dollars we would rather, for good reasons, spend otherwise? Do we just borrow more? Do we raise taxes beyond the ability of our citizens to afford? Eventually, the chickens will come home to roost. I probably won’t be around to see that day, but I’m afraid we’re leaving a terrible, unsolvable mess for our children and grandchildren. So, with tongue firmly in cheek, I say, “Enjoy your stimulus payments!”
Also, in many school districts and communities across the state, well-intentioned people have advocated for the display of the Black Lives Matter flag. Those requests should be denied, for several reasons.
On its face, the statement “Black lives matter” is unquestionably true. Black lives certainly do matter. And it cannot be denied that, for many years, Black lives in America have been treated as if they do not matter, except perhaps to help whites prosper economically.
However, Black lives are not the only lives that matter, but when the slogan “Black lives matter” is met with a response that “all lives matter,” that response is met with claims of racism and a lack of understanding of the plight of Blacks in America. Advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement, including flying of the flag, seek to elevate awareness of the needs of only one segment of our population. In that sense, the movement and the flying of the BLM flag are divisive. In the United States, we are united under one flag; it has 13 stripes and 50 stars, and it stands for “liberty and justice for all!” It also stands for the proposition that, if liberty and justice have not been achieved for all, we need to try harder — for all. Old Glory stands for that proposition; special interest banners do not.
The same goes for our national anthem. There is a rumor — and neither I nor Snopes knows whether it is true — that the NFL plans to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (sometimes called “the Black national anthem”) at every game in Week One of the upcoming season. I happen to think that is a beautiful song, and I enjoy singing it in church on occasion. But to play it alongside “The Star Spangled Banner” is divisive — it says “Lift Every Voice” is for Blacks and “The Star Spangled Banner” is for everyone else. Well, not if we are to be one nation!
There is another problem with flying the BLM flag. Black Lives Matter is, in fact, a loosely organized political movement with a specific platform. Go to www.blacklivesmatter.com and take a few minutes to look it up: It describes BLM as a movement for “liberation.” What does that mean? Liberation from what? Is that not the talk of revolutionaries? Search for “BLM demands.” You’ll find they are clearly anti-Trump; fine. But they are also anti-police; they favor converting police funding into funding for such things as prevention, education and mental health treatment. Well, if you want to see what that will get you, look no further than what the progressives who control Burlington have accomplished: With a 30% reduction in the staffing of the Burlington Police Department, there are no longer enough police to cover all shifts, and it’s downright dangerous to walk down the streets of Burlington late at night. For any municipality or school district to fly the BLM flag is to endorse — knowingly or otherwise — the political agenda of the BLM political movement. People of good will should surely agree Black lives matter (as do Asian, Latino, White and unborn), but agreeing to that important proposition should not unwittingly imply endorsement of any particular political agenda.
Thomas F. Koch was a member of the House of Representatives from Barre Town, where he resides.
