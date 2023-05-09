Mary Shelley wrote a classic novel titled, “Frankenstein, or, The Modern Prometheus.” The novel tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant scientist who becomes obsessed with learning the secret of life, something that no one else had ever uncovered. He finally discovers it and uses the secret to create a being called Frankenstein’s creation.

The story has many meanings and lessons. One of those cautionary aspects focuses upon Frankenstein’s hubris. Hubris may be defined as excessive self-confidence, conceit or arrogance. Remember the hubris surrounding the sinking of RMS Titanic? It also includes a lack of self-awareness, leading to harmful or self-defeating behaviors. It leads a person to ignore or discount any opinion and information which doesn’t conform to their paradigm.

