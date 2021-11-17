Rutland has lost the former College of St. Joseph forever, but its campus should be available to the people of Rutland City.
“Public Ownership for the Public Good” recognizes what this community asset can bring to Rutland if it is in public hands. There are several key goals of this movement. They include, first, securing public ownership of the remaining 108-acre campus of the former College of St. Joseph to be utilized as a community-owned economic development and enterprise zone designed to meet the staffing needs of our regional business community.
Once this is accomplished, top-notch training, educational and employment opportunities can be provided, and a well-trained and competent workforce will be available to the business community providing employment opportunities for city residents and area youth who want to stay and make the Rutland area their permanent home.
We will use the existing on-site infrastructure to create innovative and entertaining programs that will attract national attention and entertainers to bring the music industry and entrepreneurs to Rutland County. The site can also be used to “feed” the community,1 literally and figuratively, with soul-nourishing entertainment and musical performances from world-renowned traveling artists. Programs established on the campus will assist local performing artists with career backup as they work toward national certification and sustainable careers, which will include the entertainment industry by supporting and enhancing Killington’s tourist economy.
Additionally, we’ll address post-pandemic and climate change public health crises through classes, data collection and longitudinal studies to inform the entertainment industry as it rebounds from COVID. This will garner national attention as Vermont already leads the nation in addressing pandemic recovery and climate change challenges and opportunities throughout its local economy. Finally, we’ll be able to set aside ample land for future public education infrastructure development.
The time is now to secure the property for the public good. Heartland Communities of America has not been a good neighbor, and Heritage Family Credit Union’s (HFCU) previous vetting of that company must be closely examined so that mistakes are not repeated. It is possible to form a collaborative between private investors and local nonprofit organizations to purchase the entirety of the campus property at 71 Clement Road, from HFCU. In doing so, also securing support from the city and other funding entities will assist in creating the funding infrastructure to manage the allocation of private donations and public funds for future use and development.
The use possibilities of the College of St. Joseph campus are essentially limitless. Future growth potential will include education, music, food, recreation, health and more, but in order to realize the property’s full potential, we must secure public ownership for the public good. We must move quickly but thoughtfully as this campus will become available when Heartland fails. This campus is sacred space not to be squandered. The people of Rutland City must act now — for our children, for our future, for ourselves.
Kathleen Krevetski lives in Rutland City.
