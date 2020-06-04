Many Rutlanders like myself believe Rutland could lead the country in economic revitalization by voluntarily removing from our drinking water, the neurotoxic fluorosilicic acid, an industrial waste product that accumulates in our bodies over time. Our community has been drinking this poison in our city water since 1984. I was hopeful the city could see that the use of clean, unfluoridated water in future food production could be a huge asset in our city’s economic recovery and revitalization.
The big blue “elephant” building sits idle next to the Vermont Farmers Food Center as foodies have been waiting for the day when farmers grow food that could be processed and distributed from that site with clean water and a rail system built to distribute our good Rutland County food far and wide. Potatoes grow well here so why not potato chip manufacturing. We all love and buy potato chips regularly. Many of us also have rhubarb patches our elders once planted for us. Yet presently, Vermont is importing rhubarb soda made in the Netherlands. Why not a Rutland bottling plant making a delicious rhubarb soda that is good for you. Why not a yogurt or ice-cream plant? Rutland tomato sauce? Meatballs, anyone? Full-scale food production without harmful chemicals? Exactly what most people are looking to buy these days to go with their Rutland-made beer, wine or rhubarb coolers.
The fluoridation issue will be debated in the courts on June 8 when the EPA will try to defend this practice politically as the science of fluoridation shows the chemical to be neurotoxic to our children. Let us hope science prevails over the politics of selling a neurotoxin to municipalities to contaminate our excellent water supply in the name of health.
Stay tuned while Rutland leadership mourns the loss of a downtown hotel. An open to the public Food Innovation Center could be built right downtown at that Berwick site where a trained Rutland workforce can learn best practices in food industry production and distribution. If only Rutland leadership would stop drinking the neurotoxic water, they could see clearly that investing in and developing Rutland’s food infrastructure must start with clean water minus the neurotoxin already affecting the health of Rutland City, especially our children.
Kathleen Krevetski, retired RN, lives in Rutland City.
The commentary on water fluoridation is entirely misguided and based on false information.
Fluoridation is a safe and effective public health measure recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and every major medical and dental organization. Fluoridation reduces tooth decay by up to 25%.
Dental decay is the most common chronic disease of childhood. Not every child (or adult for that matter) can attend a dentist to have decay treated. The pain arising from untreated dental decay can prevent children from eating, sleeping, eating and concentrating on their school work. Hence, dental pain can impair normal development. Fluoridation helps people of lowest socio-economic status the most.
Given that black people are disproportionately represented in the lowest quintile of economic status, why would anyone, at this moment in US history, want to deprive people of low economic status of what might be the only preventive dental care that they have?
The anti-fluoridation claims are propogated by people with conspiratorial thinking. Anti-fluoridationists often oppose vaccination too. Will they also oppose a vaccine for the coronavirus?
There is good information available about fluoridation but one must look at the right sites. Please start with the Centers for Disease Control. The residents of Rutland deserve to have good oral health, relatively pain-free days and bright smiles.
