I am compelled to write to you and voice my opposition to the return of the Raider name.
As an educator in one of the whitest states, I am constantly looking out for my minority students whose voices are often canceled out by the majority. Students say “Hey, it’s just one kid,” “It was just a joke” and “I didn’t mean it that way” are common and cruel.
We talk about wanting to be inclusive to all students yet, when it comes to changing a name associated for years with the belittlement of the Indigenous people of Vermont, you say it’s tradition and pride.
Pride for whom? Clearly, it is not pride for Amanda Gokee, a mixed-race Ojibwe alumna of RHS, who has been marginalized. It is not pride for Rich Holschuh, a representative for the Elnu Abenaki people who spoke out when Rutland’s mayor, David Allaire, stated he had not heard any “dissent from Indigenous people." They have spoken out against the arrowhead and the Raider name. This is not a new concern. Elnu Abenaki member Melody Walker spoke out against this mascot back in 2016.
To say these minority voices do not count because a majority of Rutland voters want to keep their school tradition alive, is wrong. The history of the Raider name is tainted going back to 1933 with “Red Raider'' and “Noble Savage." We do not have to go back that far in our history here in Vermont to acknowledge the atrocities committed against Native American women and the eugenic sterilizations in 1957. You say “Raiders” can have a new meaning? You cannot erase the past association to hatred.
The Vermont Principals Association has stated the mascot is offensive. One School Board member heads the group We Are Girls With Dreams and they recently posted on Facebook, “We can do better … Black, white, Asian, Native American, LGTBQ+ community, we stand with you.” Do you stand with Amanda?
As I reflect and look back at my time at Rutland High School, I have pride, but I also cringe at the eagle headdress worn and “war paint” we applied. When I hear “It wasn’t our intent to make people feel bad,” I have to counter with intent or not, you and I did hurt the Indigenous people of Vermont. You cannot sanitize the Raider name. If Amanda, Rich and Melody were standing before you, what would you say to them to defend the Raider name? To the native people of Vermont, it cannot be defended. Please do the right thing and leave the Raider name in the past.
Melissa Kristiansen lives in Poultney.
