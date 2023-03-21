Prior to the voting on March 7, the Rutland Herald published my comment on the incompetent, reckless spending, unaccountability, and how the one supervisory union cost more than all the previous three it incorporated. (The original reasoning to incorporate was to save money. It should have saved $2 million alone in building and maintenance staff alone.) Yet, it cost more. I pointed that out. Since, I have had people talk to me in the street about the ridiculous taxes we pay as Vermonters (73% being school taxes before the vote to raise the school tax by 1.8%).
I asked those who stop to talk: “Did you vote?” The answer was “No, why bother?” Here’s why — using Poultney as an example — less than one-third bothered to vote. Out of those, almost 400 (using round numbers) voted no, 500 and change voted yes. The total of those who passed the school raise was one-seventh of the population of taxpayers — one-seventh chose to raise the school funding portion without demanding accountability, without demanding responsibility, without demanding more go into real programs, and demanding those in charge be held to the same account any other business would demand.
