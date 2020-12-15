My father, an old World War II soldier, had a term he and his buddies used for useless officers who would not stand up for their men or anything else, “gutless wonders.”
I learned over the last weekend that over 200 Republican members of Congress would not stand up to Trump. They humor him in his delusions about the election. Obviously, they are afraid of Trump’s terrible terrifying tweets and the effects they would have on their careers. These are also gutless wonders, afraid of Trump’s tweeting tantrums.
It is amazing that among them are some who aspire to be president, like Cruz, Rubio, et al. Where would ones such as these, should we be fools enough to elect them, find the courage to carry out the duties of a president? How would such a one stand up to the likes of Putin. Putin would tweet and they would fall apart.
Fortunately, not all Republicans are in the gutless wonder category. Our own Governor Scott has shown no fear of Trump. It appears, however, only 10% of the Republican members of Congress are in this category, accepting the realities of the election instead of Trump’s delusion. Fortunately, all of Trump’s appointees to the Supreme Court have guts and are willing to stand up to Tweety bird.
Outstanding among this category of brave Republicans is Georgia’s Secretary of State Raffensperger and his staff, who have stuck to their guns in spite of Trump’s bullying.
In politics, we put great emphasis on ideological purity and not enough on character. After the last four years, it is apparent that character is far more important. One of our founding myths has George Washington leaning on his axe and owning up to chopping down a cherry tree, saying “I cannot tell a lie.” After more than two centuries, we have Trump leaning on his golf club saying “I cannot tell the truth or stand anyone who does.”
Of course, the country cannot run on lies. It needs truth to make right decisions. Exhibit one is the the current extent of the pandemic, helped along with Trump’s lies. We should choose people like Raffensperger and Scott for leadership positions, even as we disagree with them ideologically, because they have courage.
Trump currently has the majority of the Republican office holders cowed. The sad truth is he would have no power over them if they simply ignored him. Their cowardice creates his power.
Arthur Krueger lives in Shrewsbury.
