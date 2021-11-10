When I was very young, polio was a frightening possibility. Kids my age caught it and were stuck in steel chambers called iron lungs to help them breathe and thus keep them alive. Some survived and were crippled for life. We all felt great relief when the Salk vaccine became available and this great burden was taken from us. I don’t remember any anti-vaxxers then. President Dwight David Eisenhower, a Republican, insisted that the drug companies make the vaccine available to all of us kids.
I felt a similar relief when the COVID vaccine became available and took this burden away from any one of us who wanted it. At age 78 with COPD, I am particularly vulnerable. If I get it, I’m dead. At my age, it’s not death itself that’s the issue, though, of course, I’d like to put it off for awhile. It’s the manner of death, and COVID is particularly gruesome. You can’t breathe, and you die alone, separated from your loved ones. You go through hell on your way to heaven.
I don’t understand why some people, some of my good friends even, don’t take advantage of the vaccine. They say they don’t trust it. Do they trust the virus? You can trust what any virus will do: It will multiply and infect as many people as possible.
The math is clear. In Vermont, the 10% of the population that is unvaccinated gets 85% of the disease. Unvaccinated people are five times as likely to get sick and therefore, five times as likely to spread the disease.
As far as the mandates are concerned, we have a conflict of rights. The vaccines are very good, but not 100% effective. No vaccine is. There are breakthrough infections. I don’t want to be one. It is the anti-vaxxers right to refuse getting vaccinated versus my right to live. I vote for the mandate.
I run a small family business. Everyone who works for me is family and is vaccinated. I would not employ someone who refused to be vaccinated, even if they were family, as they might make me, or some of my other workers, sick. It is just plain good business to have a healthy work force. If someone is going to get themselves, as well as other employees and customers, sick because of their poor choices, no sensible boss would want to employ them.
Arthur Krueger lives in Shrewsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.