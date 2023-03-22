I would like to express my excitement about the many growth initiatives in the works in the city of Rutland. There are so many people throughout the region working hard every day to make this the best place to live, work and play.
Vermont Farmers Food Center, its board, staff, volunteers and friends, are one group of them. VFFC has a vision for its campus on West Street, and it has been focused for several years now on navigating the unexpected obstacles and securing the funds to bring this vision to reality. It is a big vision and very exciting for the city of Rutland.
VFFC also has a vision to address the blight in the neighborhood behind, and it willingly started the conversation of how to move the Lynda Lee dress factory forward. However, no one entity will succeed in redeveloping that site — not VFFC now, nor the Housing Trust of Rutland County when I was there, nor a private individual with lots of experience and a strong commitment to Rutland.
This challenging site will be redeveloped by a team of committed entities. VFFC wants to be one of them, and they are bringing others to the table. Like all big projects, this will take collaboration between great partners, including the city of Rutland, Rutland Redevelopment Authority, Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region, the Housing Trust, VFFC, a private developer and/or others, to change the face of that site.
That is why CEDRR and Kulas Consulting are teaming up. We approached the RRA and city Aldermanic Board to consider sponsoring a grant proposal to the state to start building a collaborative effort, and chart a path forward.
I am very excited to be working toward answers with so many visionaries who are committed to making things happen here. I am confident that with time, energy, focus, information and, of course, money, we can answer these questions and make something exciting and meaningful happen.
Elisabeth Kulas lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.