I would like to express my excitement about the many growth initiatives in the works in the city of Rutland. There are so many people throughout the region working hard every day to make this the best place to live, work and play.

Vermont Farmers Food Center, its board, staff, volunteers and friends, are one group of them. VFFC has a vision for its campus on West Street, and it has been focused for several years now on navigating the unexpected obstacles and securing the funds to bring this vision to reality. It is a big vision and very exciting for the city of Rutland.

