This year, I have a whole new appreciation for the importance of sports for our youth. Summer soccer practices for my son’s club team got us back to a sense of normal during COVID-19; it gave us purpose again. It made my heart sing to see him practicing with his friends in socially distanced, safe ways. We hoped for a high school soccer season, but didn’t expect much, masks and all. While in the end, games were possible, the season was extra short.
Long Trail honors its senior athletes at its last home game. Owing to cancellation, Monday became that game. This year’s lone senior, Alex Stefurak, usually plays defense, but the team asked for Alex to play offense to give him the opportunity to score a goal before his high school career ended. Playing Proctor, this was a long shot at best. But Alex took a penalty kick, and he scored. The team went wild, and the crowd cheered as if he won the game. They actually lost 2 to 7, but it’s not about the score.
This soccer team has more heart and tenacity than any other team I watched this year. While they lost every game, they played like a winning team, never giving up. Their skill, communication, flexibility and compassion on the field were second to none. They exemplify the meaning of teamwork, and they should be extremely proud. Many thanks to their coach, Rene Navarette, who set the example through every practice and game.
It’s unfortunate the Rutland Herald never acknowledges the goals and assists of Long Trail students in their reporting. Many Long Trail student athletes live in the Rutland area, and their families are active in the local community. Congratulations to Luca Goff, Adam Kulas Klopchin, Nahui Navarrete, Cannon Petry and Alex Stefurak for scoring this season. More importantly, congratulations to the whole team for their strong character, heart, energy, tenacity and team chemistry. You set the bar for class.
Elisabeth Kulas lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.