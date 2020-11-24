Out for a walk this morning, I saw two lawn signs side by side: “Rutland Raiders” and “Rutland Strong.” I cannot say it is my idea, but I can offer this challenge!
Rather than extend our tug-of-war over Rutland School System’s mascot, let’s take on a vision challenge. In the spirit of Project VISION, let’s harness the good, great, even amazing, in our community. Let’s work together in new and different ways, reaching across lines of division; let’s show the world and tell the world about all the good in our town!
Please explore this idea with me. Let’s look at words.
Raiders: Those who pursue the act of raiding. It implies to me stealth, strength and “at all costs” thinking. In addition to these positive qualities, to me this can have negative implications, too. To me, it implies stealing, maybe taking back what we believe once belonged to us.
Strong: In addition to implying stealth, strength, and “at all costs” thinking and action; it can also imply compassion, empathy, doing the right thing, rather than the popular; putting community in front of self. We know it as an adjective, but what if we used our creative, constructive juices to envision how best to picture “strong" as a noun? After all, strong represents all of the incredible and diverse attributes and values of this tremendous Rutland community.
Don’t get me wrong. I completely understand and sympathize with wanting to hang onto an identity. And I completely understand and sympathize with those who feel this identity didn’t fit them, represent them, or do them justice. Let’s celebrate our past, and grow our identity into something that speaks of, and to, all of us today and tomorrow.
I challenge us, as a community, to put our energy into creating a new mascot that speaks to us all: strong. Rutland Strong.
Let us never be defeated … especially by ourselves.
Elisabeth Kulas lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.