This is in response to a letter offered by Julia Purdy in the Rutland Herald Feb. 26 edition titled “Bernie is not the answer.” She begins her letter by speaking to the recent Russian threat to our elections but then moves on to other reasons she feels Bernie would not be an effective candidate for president during this election cycle. I would like to pose some questions in response.
Regarding Russian interference: How exactly are they interfering this time? I am unclear as to how this interference was going to “support him on the one hand and demolish him and the Democrats on the other.” This interference was simply announced, but no details offered. Are the Russians attending his rallies or is it the American voters? The attendance at those rallies is often in the thousands — sometimes several rallies per day. Are the Russians contributing money to his campaign? The total amount of his campaign contributions from grassroot donors is the highest of all the Democratic candidates running this time. The average donation is currently $18.50. The number of donors to his campaign is also the highest of all the candidates — in the millions. Is it the Russians who are casting votes for Senator Sanders? He has already gathered the most votes in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada at the time of the posting of this letter. Do you see why I am confused?
Last time the Russians interfered it was through Facebook posts, I believe, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a campaign that spent millions and millions of dollars? I don’t think it was made clear when this threat was announced this time how the Russians were interfering. I am not saying they aren’t. I am just asking questions for clarity. Why was it announced on the eve of the Nevada caucuses when it had been discovered a month before? Bernie didn’t announce it due to honoring national security. So, it was announced by the Washington Post (owned by Jeff Bezos) and then picked up by other media outlets from there. Why have we heard little about this threat since that point in time?
Julia states our nation is still a work in progress. She is correct. Will we continue down the path where those with money (individual, as well as large corporations) are getting richer and expecting the laws of our country to benefit them, to the detriment of the rest of us? Or do we blaze a new trail to a time in the future where all American lives move forward to a better place?
We live in an America where our people enjoy many freedoms. One of those freedoms is to express your opinion. Although we have opposing views, Julia and I have both expressed ours.
As we move through this election cycle, step up and ask questions. As a voter, we have both the obligation and the right to do that. What do we need in order to move our life to a better place? The answer to those questions will be what determines where you place your vote. Placing that vote is a right, but it is also a responsibility. Make sure to place that vote.
Lydia Kuust lives in Rutland.
