Here in Vermont, U.S. Census Bureau data shows 5,342 babies were born between July 2021 and July 2022, meaning thousands of our state’s families are coping with perinatal mental health (PMH) challenges today. Pregnancy and childbirth are expected to be times of joy and excitement, and so they are for many people. Yet for one out of five women and one out of 10 men expecting or living with a new baby, the joy is mixed with feelings of anxiety, depression or other emotional or mental health issues during pregnancy, post-loss, or through the first 12 months of the baby’s life (the perinatal period).
Maternal Mental Health Month in May brings community awareness to the number-one complication of childbearing. Additionally, both World Maternal Mental Health Day and National Maternal Mental Health Week earlier in the month shined a light on the all-too-often hidden problem of PMH. According to Kimberleigh Weiss-Lewit, of PSI-VT, only about one in four people dealing with PMH get treatment. “Lots of new moms say they have ‘baby blues’ after giving birth, but they feel they’re expected to get over it on their own. We know now, though, that PMH challenges can be a lot more than just feeling blue,” said Weiss-Lewit. “The good news is that we have ways to support parents and other family members, and Postpartum Support International (PSI) can help them find the resources they need to get back to feeling like themselves again.”
“In Rutland County, we have seen an increase in new parents voicing concerns about their mental health during childbearing years, and the need for more support. As a community, we have been working to address this. We now have prevention programs as well as treatment options for parents with perinatal mood and anxiety disorders,” said Lauren Norford of Early Childhood & Family Mental Health Services at Rutland Mental Health.
Rutland is hosting a national walk — Climb out of the Darkness: You are not alone. Join other families and support people on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Rotary Park in Rutland, for this event to raise awareness and offer community and connection for people experiencing PMADS. Let’s break the stigma and come together as new parents, survivors and providers. Register and donate at www.classy.org/team/481765 online.
PSI connects individuals and families to the resources and support needed to give them the strongest and healthiest start possible. PSI’s state chapter can be reached at psivt@postpartum.net and can provide support services, and information on local resources. PSI Vermont website psichapters.com/vt PSI’s national HelpLine (1-800-944-4773) connects parents, family members or friends with a range of support services, including trained volunteers, many of whom have their own personal experience with PMH. Through the PSI website, families can find the latest information about PMH challenges and disorders, be paired with a peer mentor, and locate treatment providers in their area. Soon-to-be and new parents coping with sadness, fear, or worry, are not alone, and support is a call or text away.
Postpartum Support International-VT Chapter co-chairs are Kimberleigh Weiss-Lewit and Lindsay Lachant.
