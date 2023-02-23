House Bill H.31: A bill to impugn state agencies when you don’t like their answer.
H.31, “An act relating to aquatic nuisance control” is being offered by the state representative for Bennington-4, from Manchester.
This bill is supported by a group focused on the unfounded theory that any herbicide treatment will have a negative impact on fish, specifically largemouth bass. The group opposing and its leadership has support from: The Rutland Bass Club, Vermont Bass Nation, and Vermont Bass Masters. The overgrowth of aquatic invasive species in Vermont waters is recognized as a serious environmental concern by the DEC, ANR and many environmental groups.
H.31 targets the application of ProcellaCOR, a highly selective herbicide, successfully applied since 2019 in 10 Vermont lakes, under the scrutiny and direction of the Vermont Agencies of Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Human Services to control Eurasian watermilfoil.
If passed, H.31 will:
— Usurp the decision-making authority from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to permit the use of not only herbicides, but any other material defined under 6 V.S.A. § 911(5) used in the remediation of aquatic invasive species throughout Vermont.
— Suspend and prevent future and pending permits for one year.
— The bill and its moratorium propose that individuals in the Legislature make the decisions — not the current professionals heading up the Vermont state agencies, appointed under Vermont law, responsible for these very decisions.
— Instead, the bill proposes an appointed study committee controlled by State House representatives, to ascertain whether the state should allow the use of any products or biological controls to help control aquatic invasive species impact on Vermont waters.
— Curiously, the bill offers one exception: the continued use of lampricide, 3-trifluoromethyl-4-nitrophenol — a known pesticide — used to kill lamprey eels (larvae) which feed on game fish, placing fishing group interests over all other impacts or concerns.
This bill hypocritically continues to support the issuance of lampricide permits, controlled by the same agencies and approval processes the bill proposes to suspend. The use of lampricide prioritizes improvement of Lake Champlain fishing concerns over potential impacts to public health and non-target species in the areas of application. This caveat is antithetical to the bill’s alleged intended purpose.
This bill:
— Is redundant.
— Duplicates the risk assessment work done by ANR, AAFM and DOH scientists/experts.
— Attempts to misdirect technical, science-based decision making for political gain.
— Wastes precious state resources to usurp a decision-making process already in place.
Those indicating that the state’s current regulatory decision-making process is in the hands of one person, or even one agency for that matter, either do not understand the process, or are attempting to mislead people and impugn the integrity of these agencies and their scientific processes.
Vermont employs the same regulatory processes used by most states throughout the country: only using materials thoroughly reviewed and licensed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (September 2012).
To quote the sponsor of H.31, Representative Bongartz: “It quickly became clear to me that a moratorium and a comprehensive look at this through the eyes of somebody other than the (herbicide) manufacturer makes sense.”
For those who know and work with federal and state environmental risk assessment and regulatory enforcement agencies, nothing could be further from the truth. All decision-making authority lies within these agencies and their permitting processes (to include termination and revocation of use should a threat emerge). These decisions have nothing to do with the product manufacturer.
Although yet to be recognized by the opposition, the Vermont DEC recently published a comprehensive scientific review on the use of ProcellaCOR over the past four years (Ref. Agency of Natural Resources Publication, “Permitting Aquatic Herbicide Projects in Vermont” October 2022). Reading and awareness of this publication is a critical prerequisite to having any legitimate position or conversation on the topic of ProcellaCOR’s safe use and application. This scientific review by the ANR of ProcellaCOR already addresses all the concerns and gaps H.31 proposes to evaluate and study. Anyone concerned with this issue should read the entire document and specifically, the question-and-answer section at the end.
In 2022, the Lake Bomoseen Association, working in collaboration with vested individuals and state agencies spent nearly $50,000 to harvest and keep critical lake areas and channels free of milfoil. The association regularly works with the DEC to obtain permits to operate our two harvesters. The LBPT offers help and financing for Diver Assisted Suction Harvesting (DASH) and Benthic Barriers, and partners with the association to support the proposed selective application of herbicide for aquatic invasive species control if approved by VT ANR, AAFM and DOH.
The association’s approach has been, and continues to be, progressive and preventative: supporting appropriate, cost-effective, best-management practices, to enhance, restore, and conserve Lake Bomoseen resources, health and recreational opportunities for current and future generations.
Please help us to ensure our state agencies — who are assigned responsibility and authority to oversee and decide the best and most effective methods to protect the waters of the state of Vermont — are allowed to do so. The trained and educated professionals employed in our state agencies, who rely on science and facts, are certainly better suited to make these decisions than politicians and interest groups.
Please let your local representative, senator and the governor know that H.31 and its proposed moratorium is redundant, unnecessary and does nothing to preserve, restore or better control the natural habitat of Vermont’s lakes and ponds.
The letter is signed as the Lake Bomoseen Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.