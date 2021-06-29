On the Fourth of July in 1846, the celebration of America reached as far as the Oregon Territory. At that time, the settlers in Oregon had no idea whether they were to even be part of America. Great Britain and the United States had jointly occupied Oregon. Britain could take over through diplomacy, and there was even the possibility of war.
Dark days potentially lay ahead for the setters and life was hard enough already on the frontier.
The Oregon settlers still celebrated the Fourth of July, even in a heavy rain. Mr. Chadwick wrote in a publication of the Oregon Pioneer Society, the celebration "was social in its nature, sincere in its object and eminently patriotic."
Little did the settlers know that the Oregon Treaty had been signed a few weeks earlier, and their land now belonged to America (present day Oregon, Washington, Idaho, parts of Wyoming and Montana).
Much of the country celebrated the peace treaty that Fourth of July, and news would eventually reach far-away Oregon months later. The Oregon settlers believed in America and the freedom to pursue a better life.
These are the principles in the Declaration of Independence, proclaimed July 4, 1776: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
These American values are heard all around the world. As President Ronald Reagan exclaimed, "America is a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere."
America has been the great hope for people everywhere, even in places you may never heard of. After World War I, U.S. Army Captain Thomas Orbison described how children in Latvia greeted him and his fellow officers by the thousands in thanks for providing more than 20 million meals. The American Relief Administration did amazing life-saving work in Latvia and other countries impacted by war, saving children from starvation.
Orbison wrote "one touching bit was a little crippled girl holding a handmade American flag and pushed in a little go-cart by her mother during the whole parade. She insisted upon saying goodbye to the American Uncles in person."
That is America at its finest, helping people in need achieve a better life, even those in other lands. That generosity is needed more than ever today. There are many countries in desperate circumstances and need our help.
The UN World Food Program (WFP) just issued the alarming news that 41 million people are now on the verge of starvation. The WFP says the countries most in danger are Yemen, South Sudan, Madagascar and Ethiopia.
The threat of famine coincides with the spread of the coronavirus in these nations. There is essentially a two-front war being fought across the globe against famine and disease.
Some of these nations are also in the midst of conflict, too. The starving peoples of these countries need food and peace.
America is the great hope to save these nations and can lead the international response. The suffering people need food assistance, especially the lifesaving infant nutrition and school meals. Our feeding programs can save millions of children worldwide with enough funding.
With diplomacy, we can stop the conflicts driving the war and hunger. Just like the Oregon settlers were spared misery with the signing of a treaty, many people’s lives can be saved today if we can stop ongoing conflicts.
That is what the most vulnerable people in the world look to America for, a beacon of hope in their darkest hour. Let’s come to their aid and write a new chapter of generosity in the American Adventure.
William Lambers is the author of "Ending World Hunger and the Road to Peace."
