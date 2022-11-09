On Veterans Day, ask someone what U.S. military campaign began on Sept. 26, 1918, and what it achieved. The answer is the Meuse-Argonne offensive in France in which the United States led the Allies to victory over Germany in World War One. This was a big military mission. Over a million U.S. soldiers were part of the offensive. Imagine the incredible work to prepare for this large campaign on short notice.

The fighting began very early in the morning of Sept. 26, 1918, with artillery bombardments. U.S. soldiers then bravely tried to take ground from the German army who had occupied France for years. There was fierce fighting on difficult terrain, including the large and mountainous Argonne Forest of northeast France.

