We need Eisenhower's Crusade for Children today.
It was on July 8, 1948, when Gen. Dwight Eisenhower made a powerful speech about feeding hungry children in the aftermath of World War II. Ike was an advocate for the UN Crusade for Children to fight hunger overseas and raise donations for Save The Children, UNICEF, Catholic Relief Services, CARE and other charities.
General Eisenhower described how children in Europe were “searching for a garbage heap, in which they find all too little of any kind of sustenance that will keep them alive. Every man here who served with me in Europe has witnessed this with his own eyes." My father, Vincent, recounted such incidents when he was in Europe during the war with the Army engineers. He and the other soldiers would give the children food outside the mess halls.
At a Friends of the World Food Program teleconference, I remember former-Sen. George McGovern telling us his experience witnessing child hunger in war-torn Europe.
Eisenhower advocated for donating to feed children, to lift them out of an "animal-like level of existence, struggling each day for any kind of scrap that will keep them alive."
Ike asked if children were left hungry "how can we expect them to develop the ideas and the ideals that in the future will bring them to be apostles of peace?” World peace depended on feeding every hungry child, Eisenhower believed. Ike continued to make speeches in support of the Crusade for Children.
We could use that crusade today to rescue the millions of children worldwide who see famine knocking on their door. Save the Children recently warned "With an estimated 5.7 million children under five on the brink of starvation across the globe, the world is facing the biggest global hunger crisis of the 21st century."
Infants in war-torn Yemen are dying of severe malnutrition. South Sudan, Syria, Burkina Faso, Afghanistan, D.R. Congo and many other countries are facing extreme hunger with children being the most vulnerable. In Madagascar, children are being forced to drop out of school to search for food to save their families from a severe drought.
The UN World Food Program and other relief agencies are struggling to get funding to feed all the hungry victims. You have conflict, drought and the spread of COVID-19 descending upon many nations at the same time, making it more urgent to feed the most vulnerable children.
If each of us does the same thing as Eisenhower and makes appeals for children, we can save many lives. It was not only Eisenhower making the appeals. So, too, did Gen. George Marshall. My mother, while growing up in DC, actually went to one of the Crusade for Children events and saw actress Margaret O'Brien talking about CARE packages to feed hungry children.
That is what every child deserves today in the world, a package of food so they can survive this turbulent period in history. No child should starve to death. If everyone speaks out in a modern day Crusade for Children, we can tell Congress to increase global food aid funding and programs like infant nutrition and McGovern-Dole school meals.
We can educate others and hold our own fundraising events, too, to help the charities feed hungry children.
Everyone can be like Ike and advocate in a Crusade for Children to End Hunger.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger.
