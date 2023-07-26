It was on the night of July 26, 1953, when President Dwight Eisenhower announced to the nation the armistice ending the fighting of the Korean War. The armistice took effect on July 27. The horrific three-year conflict, that started after North Korea invaded South Korea, claimed millions of lives, including almost 40,000 U.S. soldiers.

Eisenhower said, “For this Nation, the cost of repelling aggression has been high. In thousands of homes, it has been incalculable. It has been paid in terms of tragedy.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0