If you were living in the American-Canadian border region in 1814, the Christmas gift you would want most is peace. For more than two years, the War of 1812 had been raging with civilians bearing the brunt, including the burning of Buffalo and other towns. On Christmas Eve in 1814, your prayers for peace would be answered. For, on that day, American and British diplomats agreed to end The War of 1812.
There would be peace as soon as word of the Treaty of Ghent reached America. The negotiations had taken place in Ghent, Belgium, so it would be weeks before the treaty news reached across the Atlantic Ocean. The Battle of New Orleans in 1815 was actually fought before news of the treaty could be received. Once the treaty arrived in America, there was pure joy. Newspaper headlines exclaimed Peace! Peace! And there were celebrations lasting for days.
The Treaty of Ghent not only ended the War of 1812 but led to more agreements, including disarmament on the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. A peaceful border was built between the United States and Canada, which was a British colony during the war. This peace meant children would not have to live through the trauma of war in their backyard. They would not have to look in fear at the waters of the lakes, worrying that warships were headed their way.
Shouldn't the children of Yemen also have the same peace of Christmas Eve?
There has been a civil war raging in Yemen since 2014 between a Saudi Arabia-led coalition against the Houthi rebels. The fighting has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and all too often, children are the victims of bombings.
Save the Children tells of a family that lost three children in the conflict. Country director Xavier Joubert says "for seven years now, Yemeni children have been paying the price of this war with their lives. Some of our staff working in health facilities burst into tears when asked about the children they support — and they know it could be their own children lying in the hospital bed next."
Yemen’s children are not only dying of bombs, but also starvation. One of the worst hunger emergencies of our time is taking place in Yemen. Health clinics are filled with the screams of mothers watching their children die from malnutrition.
The UN World Food Program director (WFP) David Beasley says “We’re literally looking at 16 million people marching towards starvation. We need this war to end No. 1, and if donors are getting fatigued, well, end the war. World leaders need to put the pressure on all parties involved to end his conflict because the people of Yemen have suffered enough.”
The WFP alone is feeding about 13 million Yemenis a month, including life-saving nutrition for children. WFP partner UNICEF likewise is trying to save as many Yemeni kids as possible. They need more funding to keep up.
The tragic reality is “every 10 minutes a child is dying from lack of food, lack of nutrition.” As Beasley urges “What if that was your little girl and your little boy? We have a moral, obligation, to speak out and step up.”
It is the United States which must lead the peace effort for Yemen. That means stopping all military support for Yemen’s combatants. There should be no arms sales and military aid provided to the Saudi coalition as has been the case throughout the war.
The United States must clearly return to its role as a peacemaker and humanitarian only. It's urgent. As Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Yemen, Erin Hutchinson, warns “Some of Yemen’s most vulnerable civilians in Marib are now cut off from life-saving assistance while also being under attack. The numbers of civilian casualties in Marib, including children, is at a record high.”
We need to lead peace efforts and ensure humanitarian aid is fully funded. WFP representative Annabel Symington says "the funding outlook for the next few months looks worrying. Cuts may be on the table."
There have been ration cuts for Yemeni war victims before because of lack of funding. This is unacceptable and we must not let it happen again.
Christmas Eve is a night of miracles. Let there be another peace of Christmas Eve to save Yemen’s children.
William Lambers is an author based in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(1) comment
The Treaty of Ghent stated that before it went into effect, it must be approved by both governments. Congress did not ratify the treaty until February 15, 1815. That is the date that the war was officially over, not when news of the treaty arrived in the USA.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.