Black Lives Matter for dummies — and those who just don’t get it.
Of course, all lives matter — Black, brown, white, “blue” and the many “tones” of humanity. But according to the evidence (there’s lots of it) the lives of people of color in the U.S. (and elsewhere) do matter less, including in law enforcement, criminal justice and health care. It’s called systemic racism.
— On average, Black men are 2.5 times more likely than white men to be killed by police in their lifetime. And Black people who were fatally shot by police were twice as likely as whites to be unarmed (Nature, June 19, 2020).
— Closer to home, the 2019 Equity Report follow up: Burlington Race and Arrest Rate Analysis reports Black people were arrested almost four times that of whites, 37 for every 1,000 residents; 123 for every 1,000 Black residents.
— A Pew Research Center analysis states, “While their rate of imprisonment has decreased … Black Americans remain far more likely than their Hispanic and white counterparts to be in prison. The Black imprisonment rate at the end of 2018 was nearly twice the rate among Hispanics and more than five times the rate among whites” (May 6, 2020).
— Historically, Black women have had the highest rates of maternal mortality in the U.S., likely due to poor access to health care, including quality prenatal care. The National Center for Health Statistics found Black women died at 2½ times the rate of white women (January 2020). The CDC's Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System shows that from 2007-16, Black mothers died at a rate 3.2 times that of white mothers.
Check out bit.ly/RootTimeline for more evidence of historic and systemic racism in housing, education, jobs, government and voting.
So to the anti-BLM crowd: What don’t you get?
Philip and Whitney Lamy live in Castleton.
