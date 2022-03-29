Yes, Mr, McClaughry, electric vehicles are for me. In fact, I have two.
Despite your scare tactics of all the dire consequences of use and materials extraction, the overall impact of electric cars is less detrimental than the petroleum version. I won’t attempt to refute your statistics other than to note the Tibetan mine incident happened six years ago, and child labor is a problem in many industries, including the banana you had for breakfast. The RE industry is aware of these issues and is actively working to overcome them with new innovations, unlike the fossil fuel industry that doesn’t seem concerned with anything other than profit.
And as I’ve said before, it’s not fair to look at the extraction impact of one energy source without comparing them all. Oil and gas drilling has been causing environmental damage for decades, not to mention the pollution, wars and economic hardship related to their consumption.
As far as ownership challenges, they are no more complicated than a gas car, just a little different. You still have to put energy in it but, with an electric, you can do that at home, and it’s cheaper than gas. The dealer I bought from is also perfectly qualified to service it, which usually entails nothing more than changing tires and brakes. Considering all the money I’m saving by not buying fuel, filters, fluids and service visits, replacing the drive battery won’t be a problem, and would probably be covered by warranty anyway.
Yes, there will need to be infrastructure improvements, which I am more than willing to help pay for once the Legislature figures out an equitable method. And there will be other issues to work out, but we Americans are good at that. If we weren’t, we would all still be taking the horse and buggy to work.
David Lane
Clarendon Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.