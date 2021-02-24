Be prepared for a parade of elitists across the main stream media stage. For example: Bill Gates’ recent “infomercial” promoting his new book on climate change featured on CBS with Nora O’Donnell and with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” Each host was more than accommodating with the embellishments. Gates was so happy to have the spotlight with O’Donnell that he even volunteered some negative speculation about the coronavirus vaccine for good measure. Don’t be swayed by this well-scripted presentation in advance of the proposal of “The Green New Deal.”
The Biden administration, in coordination with the main stream media, will offer “The Green New Deal as salvation after using images of climate disasters as scare tactics to persuade you that the world as we know it is going to end — remember “Chicken Little.” This is an attempt to lead us into a funnel of limited energy diversity. Once we have fallen through that funnel and are beholden to one energy supply, which is subsidized by our tax dollars, and when combined with our utility bill payment for electricity — which will include our car’s fuel and our home’s heating source — we will then be contributing large sums of money to the liberal agenda. And those in control will be the beneficiaries of a limitless source of income from us. Yes, through taxes and as consumers, we Americans are the largest source of money in the world.
Bill Gates and billionaires like him have enough money to build their own power plants, so why would they want to help drag society down by supporting an “intermittent” green energy infrastructure — to eliminate the diversity of options. How vulnerable do you think our fellow citizens in Texas felt during the recent winter blast and resulting electrical disaster? The former governor of Vermont, Peter Shumlin, before introducing an aggressive renewable energy program, refused to renew the permit for the state's nuclear power plant in Vernon. And California refuses to recognize natural gas as an energy alternative. The forces at work are not using the word “diversity” when it comes to our energy supply — it’s all green electric. Germany is proceeding with the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline under the Baltic sea from Russia. And China is continuing to build coal-fired electric power plants. And why not, if we aren’t using the coal? The Biden team is going to make sure we go green by eliminating all of the alternatives — and along with it — beef (just ask Bill Gates).
Beware of the scientists who are involved with the renewable energy movement. Scientists rely on funding for their research and those willing to provide that funding are looking for predetermined results. Dissenting scientists and their data are shunned by prestigious journals and shamed by the “group think” mentality of the renewable energy movement. Tricks such as mounting temperature gathering devices over asphalt to increase the readings and blatant manipulation of the data, such as ignoring the medieval warming period in their calculations, have been exposed. In emails hacked from the Climate Research Unit at the University of East Anglia, whose research was used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to support Al Gore’s “heat death,” revealed the data was “homogenized” to support the desired conclusion. Al Gore recently bought a $9-million home at sea level, and how about the Obamas on Cape Cod — they know the truth.
Do not be swayed by the elaborate ruse that is about to be released upon us by the Biden administration, using the production talents of their media elitist friends, to deprive us of our energy diversity.
Dustin Lang lives in Franklin.
